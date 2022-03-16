ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

EXCLUSIVE: Posh and Wrecks! Beckhams win approval for urgent structural repairs at historic £31.5M home with terrace currently out of bounds and on verge of collapse

By Christopher White For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

David and Victoria Beckham have won planning permission to repair their 'crumbling' £31.5 million west London mansion after parts of the property were sealed off.

Pictures of the propertly exclusively obtained by MailOnline show that the Grade II-listed propertly terrace is held up by supports before work gets underway.

The couple were granted permission by Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea to repair their historic rear terrace and stairs, which had become too dangerous to use.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06OSUS_0eh1lY1X00
Work: David and Victoria Beckham have won planning permission to repair their 'crumbling' £31.5 million west London mansion (pictured) after parts of the property were sealed off

In the couple's design and access statement, it reveals their plans to 'reinstate the terrace, which is considered structurally unsound, on a like for like basis.'

The statement also says the family no longer use the terrace which has structural damage is due to age, water ingress, crackin and spalling due to frost.

Props and timber bearers have been installed to provide temporary support to prevent collapse and any loss of the buildings original features - including damage to the original cast iron railings.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36FUQT_0eh1lY1X00
Success! The couple were granted permission by Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea to repair their historic rear terrace and stairs, which had become too dangerous to use (pictured the Beckham's house)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BP1hM_0eh1lY1X00
Luxury living! After buying the London property in September 2013, Victoria and David (pictured) have spent millions on home improvements

The statement reads: 'A structural engineer has inspected the terrace and recommended repairs and renewal works on a like for like basis.'

From photos attached to the application, the roof terrace, which is crumbling in parts, is being supported by metal poles to stop it from collapsing.

The project is being overseen by Soho House architect Michael Ergatoudis, who was also in charge of the previous renovations at the home and their Cotswolds retreat.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=119XBj_0eh1lY1X00
Out of use: The statement also says the family no longer use the terrace which has structural damage is due to age, water ingress, crackin and spalling due to frost

After buying the London property in September 2013, they've spent millions on home improvements, employing celebrity designer Rose Uniacke to remodel the interior, which includes six bedrooms, a gym, powder room, home cinema, indoor pool and even an air-conditioned garden.

In that time, they've submitted dozens of planning applications.

But the constant building work annoyed some of the rich residents, with next door neighbour Haifa Sufairi saying she had 'deep concerns about all adverse impacts on living conditions from noise, vibration, dirt, pollution and dust from construction and from associated traffic.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43tFYk_0eh1lY1X00
'Crumbling': Pictures of the propertly exclusively obtained by MailOnline show that the Grade II-listed propertly terrace is held up by supports before work gets underway (pictured)

Now residents on the posh street will face months of building work from the Beckhams and their closest neighbours.

Currently, Ms Haifi's property is covered in scaffolding, as are the properties directly behind the Beckhams, and one three doors down.

At the time of the Beckhams' renovations, the local Residents' Association, admitted that it cannot be a 'pleasant experience' for neighbours in the area when living close to substantial renovations.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NOFNM_0eh1lY1X00
Plans: In the couple's design and access statement, it reveals their plans to 'reinstate the terrace, which is considered structurally unsound, on a like for like basis'

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Elton John, 74, was 'caught in terrifying mid-air emergency after his $90million private jet suffered hydraulic failure at 10,000ft' en route to NYC for Madison Square Garden gig

Sir Elton John was caught in a terrifying mid-air drama as his private jet suffered hydraulic failure en route to New York then twice failed to make an emergency landing due to high winds. The singer, 74, was travelling from Farnborough Airport in Hampshire on Monday for a gig in...
CELEBRITIES
Apartment Therapy

This Renter Makes a 660-Square-Foot Apartment’s Odd Layout Work Beautifully

Tell us a little (or a lot) about your home and the people who live there: My cozy West Village apartment is the epitome of the perfect escape from the hustle and bustle of New York City life. When I come home from work, the first thing I do is greet my pup, Ivy, and light a candle. I wanted to create a space that felt cozy and vibrant as well as functional. I also love people watching, so a fire escape overlooking the busiest street in the village was absolutely necessary. In the summer, you can find me on the fire escape with a glass of wine in hand.
MANHATTAN, NY
Robb Report

Cindy Crawford’s Former Malibu Beach Home Hits the Market for $99.5 Million

Click here to read the full article. Fans of indoor-outdoor living, get your wallets ready. Cindy Crawford’s former beachside abode in California just listed, and it’s a dream for lovers of both nature and design. With an asking price of $99.5 million, the listing is currently one of LA’s most expensive places on the market. The two-story home sits on three acres of land above the El Sol Beach in Malibu, and offers up to 7,450 square feet of living space to roam. Its Mediterranean-style exterior gives way to four beds and five full baths, an expansive wraparound deck with a...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Victoria Beckham
Person
Beckhams
Daily Mail

Alton Towers crash amputee Leah Washington, 24, is seen for the first time since announcing her engagement to Joe Pugh as they land in UK after romantic Venice trip

Alton Towers crash amputee Leah Washington landed in the UK on Monday after announcing her engagement to boyfriend Joe Pugh - six years after they survived rollercoaster crash on their first date. The newly-engaged couple shared the happy news that Joe had popped the question during a romantic getaway to...
CELEBRITIES
BBC

Take a look inside London's smallest flat

The smallest flat in London has sold at auction for £90,000. The 75 sq ft (7 sq m) property in Clapton only boasts a single bed, storage and a microwave. A separate "wet-room" has a toilet, sink, shower and towel rail. A German investor bought the east London flat...
REAL ESTATE
Daily Mail

Revolting moment solicitor, 37, injected food with his own blood as he strolled through a west London Sainsbury's Local - in a rampage which cost £500,000

This is the moment a solicitor injected food with his blood as he strolled through a Sainsbury's Local in west London during a rampage which cost £500,000. Leoaai Elghareeb, 37, walked into three supermarkets carrying a bucketful of hypodermic needles before jabbing at random products on August 25 last year.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Terrace#Home Improvements#Wrecks#Planning Permission#Soho House
Shropshire Star

Jeremy Clarkson reapplies for car park extension on Diddly Squat farm

The broadcaster, 61, had his last application rejected by a West Oxfordshire District Council (WODC) planning committee in January. Jeremy Clarkson has reapplied for planning permission for a car park extension on his Oxfordshire farm. The broadcaster, 61, had his last application rejected by a West Oxfordshire District Council (WODC)...
CELEBRITIES
BBC

Glasgow neighbourhood close to securing a supermarket

It has taken Castlemilk residents three years of hard effort to get a major store serving affordable fresh food. The neighbourhood - on the south side of Glasgow - is three miles from its nearest big supermarket, with locals relying instead on shops in its dilapidated shopping arcade. Now council...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
architecturaldigest.com

From Frank Sinatra’s Bungalow to Bette Davis’ Beach House, These 5 Vintage Hollywood Homes Are for Sale

Old Hollywood homes for sale are shining a much-welcomed light on vintage real estate, which is seeing a massive resurgence on the current market. And no matter their style, those who consider themselves arbiters of style tend to have an affinity—or at least an appreciation—for anything vintage. Whether it’s a colorful skirt from Gianni Versace’s first collection or a 1980 Eero Saarinen Tulip armchair, there’s something enticing about pieces that have survived both the era of mass production and the evolution of trends. However, when people consider the realm of vintage, real estate rarely comes to mind, but homes erected more than a quarter of a century ago are just as—if not more—alluring than a piece of clothing or furniture. What’s more, vintage homes whose former residents were members of Hollywood’s elite carry a certain charisma that new-builds don’t.
REAL ESTATE
BBC

Brighton Museum & Art Gallery gets £1.5m for urgent repairs

A museum and art gallery in Brighton is to receive £1.5m which it says will allow it to stay open and plan ahead "with confidence". The Brighton Museum & Art Gallery is a Grade II* listed Georgian building on the landmark Royal Pavilion Estate. It is one of 63...
MUSEUMS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
Daily Mail

Revealed: The biggest Grand Designs budget breakers ever - from the lighthouse that remained unfinished after a decade to an eco-home which cost 5,000% more than planned (and burnt down after the episode aired)

Grand Designs has become one of the nation's staple television shows since it first aired 20 years ago. With a new series of Grand Designs: The Street set to air on Channel 4 soon, a new group of self-builders will be braving projects which are ambitious, striking, and rarely go according to plan, often due to delays and unexpected costs that can push them significantly over budget.
TV SHOWS
Daily Mail

Couple discover that grubby garden sculpture they bought for £5,000 is actually a 200-year-old missing masterpiece worth £8MILLION

When they bought it for £5,170 two decades ago, the new owners had no idea that there was more to the grubby garden sculpture than met their appreciative eye. But after having its provenance checked by a specialist firm following speculation it could be a missing 200-year-old masterpiece, it was confirmed to be by Antonio Canova - and valued at up to £8million.
ENTERTAINMENT
The Independent

Ravenser Odd: Yorkshire’s ‘lost Atlantis nearly found’ after 650 years under water

A sunken medieval town dubbed “Yorkshire’s Atlantis” is on the brink of being discovered after existing for more than 650 years underwater.Ravenser Odd was a busy port town built on the sandbanks at the mouth of the Humber estuary and was thought to have a more prosperous harbour than upriver Hull, before it was abandoned and later flooded after ferocious storms in the mid-1300s.But the submerged market town, which has lain dormant on the bed of the Humber ever since, could finally be located. Daniel Parsons, a professor in sedimentology at the University of Hull, came up with the idea...
SCIENCE
BBC

Salford City Council to create new Quays waterfront town centre

Plans to create a new "waterfront town centre" on Salford Quays have been revealed. The city's mayor Paul Dennett said the development to be sited near the Lowry theatre, MediaCityUK and Cotton Quay would create a "landmark destination" for culture, entertainment and media. It will feature an all-weather pavilion and...
POLITICS
BBC

Special access inside Big Ben's newly refurbished clock tower

Exterior works on Big Ben's Elizabeth Tower are drawing to a close and the removal of the scaffolding has unveiled the blue and gold colour scheme on the clock face, taking it back to its original design. Work is still under way inside the building to ensure that the tower,...
U.K.
BBC

Manchester Airport: Passengers queue in car park amid security delays

Hundreds of passengers have been forced to queue in the car park outside Manchester Airport due to delays getting travellers through security. Many were left frustrated as they waited and some missed flights. The airport said unexpectedly high passenger numbers put "considerable strain" on staff while 60% of bags had...
LIFESTYLE
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: William and Kate in tour storm: Duke and Duchess are forced to scrap their first visit on Caribbean trip after villagers in Belize stage protest about 'colonialism'

William and Kate last night cancelled the first big engagement of their Caribbean tour in an extraordinary row over indigenous rights. The royal couple had been due to begin their visit to Belize with a trip to a sustainable cocoa farm tomorrow. But the charm offensive got off to a...
AGRICULTURE
Daily Mail

Prince Charles plants tree at The National Arboretum for the Queen's Green Canopy project in honour of her Majesty's platinum jubilee - and gives the sapling his customary 'handshake' to wish it well

The Prince of Wales stepped out in Gloucestershire today, as he planted a tree in honour of The Queen's Green Canopy (QGC). QGC is a UK-wide Platinum Jubilee initiative which will create a lasting legacy in tribute to the Queen's 70 years of service to the nation, through a network of trees planted in her name.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

315K+
Followers
23K+
Post
136M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy