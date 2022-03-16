Man Utd flop Memphis Depay could be offered shock transfer return to Premier League with Tottenham

MEMPHIS DEPAY should be offered a shock transfer return to the Premier League with Tottenham, according to reports.

The Dutchman, 28, struggled during his two seasons with Manchester United from 2015 to 2017.

Memphis Depay could be on his way back to the Premier League by joining Tottenham Credit: Reuters

However, he resurrected his career at Lyon and joined Barcelona on a free last summer.

But according to Gerard Romero, Depay could be on the move again this year with Spurs making an approach.

With the futures of Steven Bergwijn and Harry Kane unclear, Tottenham are likely to need reinforcements in attack.

They missed out on Adama Traore but did land Dejan Kulusevski in January - and the Swede has made an instant impact in North London.

Traore joined Barcelona, initially on loan, while fellow forwards Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Ferran Torres also made the switch from the Premier League.

Those arrivals - coupled with a series of injuries - have limited Depay's game time this year, although he has scored two in his last three substitute LaLiga appearances.

He was unable to add to his overall Barca tally of ten goals in Sunday's 4-0 win over Osasuna.

But the forward managed to post a video of a naked Gerard Pique to his 14million Instagram followers as the players celebrated in the changing room.

Depay only signed a two-year contract at the Nou Camp so enters the final 12 months this summer.

And that could see him make a cut-price switch five-and-a-half years after quitting Old Trafford.

He would be desperate to make a better return after just two goals in 33 Premier League matches under Louis van Gaal and Jose Mourinho.

Depay has an impressive 38 goals in 75 Netherlands caps and is expected to play a crucial part in their World Cup campaign at the end of the year.