Cheltenham Festival 2022 LIVE RESULTS: 4.50 LATEST, Shiskin WOE – Horse racing tips, odds, Gold Cup runners, updates

By Craig Mahood
 4 days ago
THE CHELTENHAM Festival is rolling with the Queen Mother Champion Chase on a muddy Day 2.

And stick with us here as we bring you the CONFIRMED runners and riders for the prestigious Gold Cup.

The weather has been non-stop rain today, with horses such as 2.10 FAV Bravemansgame pulled out because of the conditions.

Stay up to date with all the latest from Cheltenham Festival in our live blog…

Top tipster Simon Rowlands has three bets online for the final day of the Cheltenham Festival on Friday, including an each-way selection in the Triumph Hurdle. We could do with a good Gold Cup winner. No disrespect to Minella Indo (winner in 2021) or Al Boum Photo (winner in 2019 and 2020), both of whom turn up again, but they are not exactly Don Cossacks, never mind Kauto Stars or Denmans, those legends of the not-too-distant past.
A Plus Tard can defy the statistics and provide Henry de Bromhead with back-to-back wins in the Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup.Second to stablemate Minella Indo 12 months ago, plenty felt he just did not quite get up the hill.Cheltenham Festival 2022 LIVE: Gold Cup latest updates and resultsHowever, considering he had a dual Gold Cup winner in Al Boum Photo behind in third, that is a very harsh view to take.Quite simply, Minella Indo was the better horse on the day but since then he has been beaten at Down Royal, pulled up in the King George and been beaten...
