We can't find any statistics for this, but we'd wager that Cajun cuisine is one of the most misunderstood types of food in America. We've lost count of how many times we've seen an insipid tomato soup passed off as gumbo or had someone try to sell us fettuccine Alfredo with some cayenne in it as Cajun pasta. The further you get from the heart of Cajun country in rural Southern Louisiana, the more likely you are to get watered-down approximations of the real thing (even in New Orleans).

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 15 DAYS AGO