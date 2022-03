Many customers of have vocalized on Twitter that they think the food chain has taken a responsible approach when promoting a safe environment for dining post-COVID-19 outbreak. From checking vaccination cards to offering contactless pickup and curbside delivery, the chain has taken many measures to account for Covid in their restaurants nationwide. While other chains might be becoming more lenient when it comes to required masking, vaccination checking and other policies, Panera announced on February 1st that they would begin providing an entirely contactless-dining option.

