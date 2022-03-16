England boss Gareth Southgate ‘considering calling up Crystal Palace duo Tyrick Mitchell and Marc Guehi this month’

CRYSTAL PALACE stars Tyrick Mitchell and Marc Guehi are both in contention for an England call-up this month, according to reports.

The duo have become regular starters for the Eagles this season under Patrick Vieira.

Tyrick Mitchell could receive his first England call-up this month Credit: Alamy

Marc Guehi is also in contention for a call-up Credit: ©MI News & Sport Ltd

Fans of the London club have been eager to see them earn their first international call-ups, but it could finally happen this month.

The Daily Mail have reported that Gareth Southgate is considering a host of first-time picks ahead of the upcoming friendlies against Switzerland and the Ivory Coast.

Mitchell and Guehi are both on the list of potential additions.

Southgate's assistant, Steve Holland, was at Selhurst Park on Monday evening when Crystal Palace held Premier League leaders Manchester City to a 0-0 draw.

The defenders both played the full 90 minutes and were heavily praised by fans after the final whistle.

Leicester's James Justin and Luke Thomas are also being monitored by England staff, as well as Aston Villa's Matt Targett.

Villa midfielder Jacob Ramsey is also in contention as a potential replacement for Kalvin Phillips, who is out with an injury.

Southgate will have a few injury concerns approaching the international break.

CHELTENHAM FREE BETS AND SIGN UP OFFERS - ALL THE LATEST DEALS FOR THE RACING THIS WEEK

Ben Chilwell is out of action for the rest of the season due to a knee injury.

Kieran Tripper is also unavailable due to a metatarsal issue.