Paxton Joins Letter Demanding Biden Administration Halt Head Start Mask Mandate

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, along with 22 other states, sent a letter to the Biden Administration demanding that it immediately rescind the Head Start mask mandate. The...

Reuters

U.S. appeals court blocks Biden's Navy vaccine policy for COVID

(Reuters) - A federal appeals court has delivered a new setback to the Biden administration in a COVID-19 dispute, keeping in place a lower court order that blocked the U.S. Navy from considering the vaccination status of 35 special forces personnel in making deployment decisions. The ruling from the 5th...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fox News

Republicans demand TSA allow COVID mask mandate to expire

FIRST ON FOX: Republicans are demanding the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) to end its COVID-19 mask mandate on March 18 — the date its mandate was set to expire when it was initially extended in August 2021. TSA extended the mandate last summer until March 18 across all transportation...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Voices: Greg Abbott could lose in Texas — but it feels like Democrats don’t believe that

After Greg Abbott, the Republican governor of Texas, successfully fielded off a primary challenge on Tuesday night, his campaign spent the next morning reminding people that their strategy of attacking marginalized Texans has only just begun.When asked about the Abbott campaign running on the notion that gender-affirming care for trans children is equivalent to child abuse, David Carney, a New Hampshire based consultant who has worked with Abbott for years now, said, “That is a 75-80% winner.”“I don’t believe even O’Rourke would think that if a parent cut off the hand of their kid, that would not be child abuse,”...
POLITICS
Washington Post

Supreme Court considers whether Biden administration properly ditched Trump immigration rule

Whenever partisan control of the White House changes hands, old policies are junked and new ones, often exactly the opposite, are installed. But there’s a process that must be followed. And several members of the Supreme Court on Wednesday seemed suspicious the Biden administration was skirting the requirements in its zeal to get rid of a Trump administration rule that made it harder for immigrants to obtain green cards.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Daily Mail

Republican Senator Rand Paul introduces amendment to eliminate Dr. Fauci's position after two years of lockdown and being 'held captive by petty tyrants and power-hungry bureaucrats'

Kentucky Republican Senator Rand Paul announced he's introducing an amendment on Monday to boot Dr. Anthony Fauci out of the job he's held since 1984, accusing the medical expert of 'abusing' his power during the COVID-19 pandemic. It's the latest move in a war of words between the two arch-rivals...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Houston Chronicle

What Texas riot defendant Guy Reffitt said about Ted Cruz as he approached the U.S. Capitol

WASHINGTON - The Texas man who federal prosecutors call the “tip of the mob’s spear” in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol was recorded on video that day saying that he wanted to drag politicians out of the building - including U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, a Texas Republican who was inside working to delay the certification of President Joe Biden’s electoral victory.
TEXAS STATE
Daily Mail

'With all the people dying in Ukraine?' Nancy Pelosi snaps at reporter asking about the COVID relief left out of the spending bill - and then asks for DOUBLE the funding

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi grew frustrated with a reporter who repeatedly asked her about Covid relief aid as she reminded him that 'people are dying' in Ukraine. 'This'll be your third time,' the California Democrat told NBC News and Punchbowl journalist Jake Sherman when he said that he wanted to ask about Covid relief aid, which was left out of the 2022 budget bill.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Salon

Twitter fact-checks Ted Cruz

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) speaks as Judge Merrick Garland testifies before a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on his nomination to be US Attorney General on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC on February 22, 2021. (AL DRAGO/POOL/AFP via Getty Images) This article originally appeared on AlterNet. United States Senator Ted Cruz...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Salon

Capitol rioter begs to stay out of jail, says she has already lost her job and marriage

Trump supporters gather outside the U.S. Capitol building following a "Stop the Steal" rally on January 06, 2021 in Washington, DC. A pro-Trump mob stormed the Capitol earlier, breaking windows and clashing with police officers. Trump supporters gathered in the nation's capital to protest the ratification of President-elect Joe Biden's Electoral College victory over President Donald Trump in the 2020 election. (Spencer Platt/Getty Images)
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
