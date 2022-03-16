ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Owensboro, KY

DCSO: Two in Owensboro arrested on drug charges

By Jana Garrett
 2 days ago

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WEHT) – The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) says that some drugs have been found in a house connected to two people.

DCSO says that on March 15 around 2:49 p.m., the DCSO, the Owensboro-Daviess County Drug Task Force (HIDTA), the Kentucky State Police (KSP), Owensboro Police Department (OPD), Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco,Firearms, and Explosives (ATF), and Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) executed a search warrant at East 10th Street as part of an ongoing drug trafficking investigation.

From pursuit to a drug arrest, then a drug bust

DCSO says that the search warrant made it to where law enforcement officials were able to seize 9 Firearms, ammunition, 2.6 oz. of marijuana, 8.4 oz of methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, and a large quantity of U.S. Currency.

Mary Lee, 42, of Owensboro, and Joseph Lee, 57, of Owensboro, were both arrested and charged with the following, DCSO says:

  • Trafficking in Controlled Substance 15 Degree, 15 Offense – (> or = 2GMS Methamphetamine) – Firearm Enhancement
  • Trafficking in Marijuana (Less than 8oz) – Firearm Enhancement
  • Drug Paraphernalia – Buy/Possess
  • Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon
  • Possession of a Handgun by a Convicted Felon
