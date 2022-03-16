ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Mexico deports suspected cartel leader "El Huevo" to U.S.

By Scripps National
WTVR-TV
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNUEVO LAREDO, Mexico — A suspected drug lord, known as “El Huevo” or “The Egg”, has been deported to the U.S. Juan Gerardo Treviño is a U.S. citizen and was captured by Mexican authorities on Monday in the...

www.wtvr.com

Daily Mail

Kidnapped American woman among 15 people rescued from stash house in Mexico where migrants were being held by smugglers

An American female kidnapping victim was among 15 people who were recently rescued by the Mexican military in the northeastern state of Tamaulipas. The operation came about after the U.S. Border Patrol Patrol’s Laredo Sector Foreign Operation Branch reached out to the FBI after the agency learned that a woman was being held against her own will at a house in the border city of Nuevo Laredo.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Moment Mexican authorities discover 101 US-bound migrants hidden in baggage compartment of broken-down bus

This is the moment immigration agents in Mexico discovered 101 United States-bound migrants hiding in the luggage compartment of a broken-down bus. National Institute of Migration officials said the officers noticed the coach after it encountered mechanical problems on a road in Oaxaca City, the capital of the southern state of Oaxaca, on Wednesday.
IMMIGRATION
Daily Mail

Mexico extradites cartel leader 'El Huevo' to the United States after his apprehension sparked an attack on American consulate and Mexican military facilities

A cartel leader responsible for overseeing a gang of assassins who unleashed terror throughout several Mexico border states has been extradited to the United States. Juan Treviño, who is also known as 'El Huevo or 'The Egg,' was turned over to U.S. federal agents at the Tijuana International Bridge on Tuesday.
PUBLIC SAFETY
State
Texas State
Houston Chronicle

El Chapo's wife Emma Coronel Aispuro transferred to Texas prison

Emma Coronel Aispuro, the wife of imprisoned Mexican drug lord Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman, was transferred to a minimum-security penitentiary in Texas from an undisclosed place. Coronel was registered Monday as an inmate at FMC Carswell, a federal medical center in Fort Worth with an adjacent minimum security...
TEXAS STATE
Daily Mail

Russian commercial pilot announces after flight lands that 'the war in Ukraine is a crime, we must stop it immediately' - to rapturous applause from passengers

This is the moment a Russian airline pilot announces over the loudspeaker that the war in Ukraine is 'a crime' to a plane full of passengers on a flight to Turkey. The pilot, who has not yet been named, was flying for airline Pobeda, a subsidiary of Russian airline Aeroflot which recently suspended all its flights to the EU and the UK after the European bloc placed a blanket ban on Russian-owned aircraft entering its airspace.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
San Angelo LIVE!

Agents Catch Mexican Cartel Mules with 846 Pounds of Neatly Bundled Reefer Headed for a Dealer Near You

EDINBURG, Texas – Rio Grande Valley Border Patrol (RGV) agents interdicted three narcotics smuggling attempts resulting in the seizure of more than 846 pounds of marijuana and two arrests. On March 10, 2022, in the evening, Rio Grande City Border Patrol Station agents observed multiple subjects with bundles of narcotics cross the river near La Rosita, Texas. As agents responded to the area, the individuals immediately dropped the bundles and fled back to Mexico. Agents seized four bundles of marijuana weighing 290 pounds with an estimated street value of over $232,000. About the same time,…
EDINBURG, TX
Person
Marcelo Ebrard
Daily Mail

Mexican cop who helped traffic more than $1BILLION in cocaine for the Sinaloa Cartel and reported to El Chapo's business partner sentenced to LIFE in prison by federal court in Texas

A former Mexican police officer was sentenced to life in prison last week by a Texas court for aiding the Sinaloa Cartel in trafficking $1 billion of cocaine to the United States. Arturo Shows Urquidi, 50, was a member of the Chihuahua state police before he joined the ranks of...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Daily Mail

Border patrol release photo of migrant toddler found alone in freezing temperatures on Mexico-US border: 120 lone children found over weekend

A migrant toddler was rescued by U.S. Border Patrol agents after he was seen wandering alone near the border with Mexico. A spokesperson with the agency’s Del Rio Sector confirmed to DailyMail.com that the boy was spotted at a boat ramp around midnight Tuesday near the Eagle Pass Port of Entry in Eagle Pass, Texas.
IMMIGRATION
#Mexico#Cartel#U S Citizen#Mexican#El C Rtel Del Noreste#National Defense#Foreign Affairs#Cb Televisi N
The Guardian

Bodies missing after Mexican drug cartel massacre caught on video

Mexicans have been left wondering what happened to about a dozen men who disappeared after they were seen lined up against a wall by drug cartel gunmen. In a video apparently filmed by a resident of the town San José de Gracia in the western state of Michoacán and posted on social media, bursts of gunfire broke out and smoke covered the scene.
PUBLIC SAFETY
