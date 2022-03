Spoilers ahead for Episode 14 of Chicago P.D. Season 9, called “Blood Relation.”. Chicago P.D. got personal for Burgess in “Blood Relation” as she had to fight for custody of Makayla after her paternal uncle Theo Morris emerged from the woodwork. Even Burgess’ lawyer had to admit that the chances of Burgess and Ruzek getting to keep Makayla weren’t great up against a blood relative with financial security and a safe job, but they ultimately won the day… only to go home and discover Makayla’s babysitter brutally attacked, and the little girl herself nowhere to be seen. It was a horrifying twist on what had been a happy ending, and it actually should make a lot of sense, depending on what the next episode does.

