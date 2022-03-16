ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Odessa, TX

Odessa Spire honors Ukraine

By Erica Miller
 2 days ago

ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar)- The Odessa Spire has been lit in the colors of the Ukrainian flag to show support for Odessa’s sister city in Ukraine.

“Our namesake city is going through an unimaginable humanitarian crisis. Our hope is that by seeing our Spire lit in the national colors of Ukraine, it will encourage our residents to donate to humanitarian agencies like The Red Cross to get help to this who need it most,” explained Odessa Arts executive director Randy Ham.

If you would like to see the Spire in its blue and yellow show of support, you can find it at 820 Maple Ave.

