ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Beshear vetoes measure seeking early end to COVID emergency

By The Associated Press
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xzYQ0_0eh1j1RJ00

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Gov. Andy Beshear has vetoed a Republican-backed measure calling for an early end to Kentucky’s COVID-19 state of emergency.

The Democratic governor said Wednesday the proposal would cut off extra food aid to struggling Kentuckians. The measure’s supporters say it signals that life is getting back to normal. Beshear says the legislature’s action would “take food directly off the tables” of about a half-million Kentuckians. He says the measure would cut their monthly average food stamp benefits by about $100.

He says the federal government can only provide the extra benefits to states with an emergency declaration related to COVID-19.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).

Comments / 0

Related
WEHT/WTVW

Kentucky House passes bill to tighten public benefits rules

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Legislation to tighten rules for public assistance has won passage from the Kentucky House. Supporters say the goal is to steer more people into self-sufficiency. The measure emerged for House action shortly after a revised version was reviewed in committee Thursday. It moves to the Senate next. Opponents say it would […]
KENTUCKY STATE
WEHT/WTVW

Gov. Beshear signs three bills into law

KENTUCKY (WEHT) – Governor Andy Beshear updated Kentuckians on steps he is taking to support economic development, clean water access, infrastructure and legislative action that benefit Kentucky families. He also shared plans for Capitol dome repairs, wished good luck to all Kentucky teams competing in the NCAA tournament and honored Team Kentucky All-Star Shannon Bailes. […]
KENTUCKY STATE
WEHT/WTVW

Kentucky House passes ban on older transgender athletes

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — The Kentucky House has advanced a measure that would bar transgender girls from participating in school sports that match their gender identity from sixth grade to college. Because the the Republican-backed bill was amended in House, it now heads back to the Senate for concurrence. Kentucky’s lawmakers voted Thursday to replace […]
KENTUCKY STATE
WEHT/WTVW

Local court clerk resigns, replacement needed

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The Clerk of the Henderson Circuit Court has resigned. Herb McKee has served as Henderson County Court Clerk the last six years and his last day will be March 31. McKee guided the clerk’s office through changes in the driver’s licensing office and redistricting issues. Henderson Chief Circuit Judge Karen L. […]
HENDERSON, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kentucky Health
Local
Kentucky Coronavirus
City
Frankfort, KY
Local
Kentucky Government
State
Kentucky State
WEHT/WTVW

COVID in the Tri-State two years later

Eyewitness News Daybreak spoke with officials from Ascension St. Vincent, Deaconess and Owensboro Health Regional Hospital as well as Governor Andy Beshear about what has changed since two years ago, and what we might expect in the future.
WEHT/WTVW

Gov. Pritzker, Senate President Harmon, and House Speaker Welch’s joint statement on the situation in Ukraine

CHICAGO, Ill. (WEHT) – Three Illinois government officials had something to say about the situation in Ukraine, according to a news release from the Illinois Governor’s Office. Governor JB Pritzker, Senate President Don Harmon, and House Speaker Chris Welch all made a joint statement in regards to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. As Vladimir Putin’s war […]
ILLINOIS STATE
WEHT/WTVW

Rural Indiana towns receive major IDOT funding

INDIANAPOLIS (WEHT) – Drivers and walkers in rural Indiana will be enjoying smoother rides or walks in the coming years. The Indiana Department of Transportation announced that $162 million in federal transportation funding is being awarded to 50 cities, towns and counties in rural portions of Indiana. The funding will help these communities to invest […]
INDIANA STATE
WEHT/WTVW

Gov. Holcomb signs gradual income tax cut plan into law

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A plan for gradually cutting Indiana’s individual income tax rate over the next seven years has been signed into law by Gov. Eric Holcomb. The governor’s office announced Wednesday that Holcomb had signed the bill approved by legislators last week that will reduce the state’s current income tax rate of 3.23% to […]
INDIANA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andy Beshear
WEHT/WTVW

Vanderburgh County Auditor addresses prosecutor’s spending

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – “I don’t think things were misappropriated.” That’s the simple answer from Vanderburgh County Auditor Brian Gerth when asked about recent allegations of improper spending from the prosecutor’s office. As questions into some of the purchases continue, such as gourmet strawberries and women’s underwear, Gerth says his office received the proper documentation […]
VANDERBURGH COUNTY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

IL offering employer tax credit for mental health

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WEHT) – The Illinois Senate has sent over to the Illinois House a measure that would give a $2,000 employer tax credit for each employee hired who is working to recover from a mental health or substance disorder, says a news release from Jud DeLoss. According to a news release, The Illinois Senate on February 24 approved, 53-0, legislation, SB […]
ILLINOIS STATE
WEHT/WTVW

IL plans to help people with behavioral health issues

CHCIAGO, Ill. (WEHT) – On March 18, Governor Pritzker announced the Children’s Behavioral Health Transformation Initiative to evaluate and redesign the delivery of behavioral health services for Illinoisan children and adolescents. “I’m launching the Children’s Behavioral Health Transformation Initiative to evaluate and redesign the systems that support our most vulnerable kids and adolescents – so […]
ILLINOIS STATE
WEHT/WTVW

Henderson school to have first school storm shelter

Henderson, Ky. (WEHT) A new elementary school under construction in Henderson will be storm ready once it opens. Jefferson Elementary will be the first school in Kentucky with a built-in storm shelter. “It’s a unique feature and will be the first of its kind,” said Megan Mortis, Director of Public Information at Henderson County Schools. […]
HENDERSON, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Legislature#Vetoes#Food Aid#Ap#Republican#Democratic#Nexstar Media Inc#Eyewitness News
WEHT/WTVW

Local town is in the Final Four!

JASPER, Ind. (WEHT) – A local town is in the semi-finals of a contest showcasing towns! Jasper, Ind. is advancing to the Final Four of the Strongest Town Contest. Jasper defeated Champaign, Ill. by a narrow margin of 51% of votes to 49%. The next step for Jasper is a podcast interview. Strong Towns will […]
JASPER, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Helpful tips for filing a FEMA appeal

KENTUCKY (WEHT) – The time people would need to appeal FEMA’s decision is when they believe FEMA has deemed them ineligible for assistance. Determination letters are sent when an application is missing information. Reasons for this could include that an individual didn’t show proof of their identity, proof they own their home, or proof they […]
KENTUCKY STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Federal Aid
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
WEHT/WTVW

From classroom to Capitol: U of I’s Environmental Leadership Program meets legislators

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (NEXSTAR) — While most University of Illinois students spend their spring break on vacation, some spent their time off working to change Illinois’ laws. Nearly two dozen students from the Environmental Leadership Program visited the Capitol on Wednesday to speak with legislators about policies they have been studying. The inaugural cohort were one […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WEHT/WTVW

Bill could make time changes a thing of the past

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Springing forward and falling back, a tradition for decades that could be no more should the Sunshine Protection Act become law. With the possibility of staying on daylight time permanently, residents in the Evansville-area seem supportive of the idea. “I am definitely in favor of keeping it like this,” says Evansville […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Unclaimed property could pay off, says AG Rokita

INDIANA (WEHT) – AG Rokita invites people to look into unclaimed property, as they can get a chance to find some money. A press release released by AG Rokita’s office says that once unclaimed property is in its custody, the Unclaimed Property Division begins an aggressive outreach effort to locate the rightful owners or heirs. […]
INDIANA STATE
WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

15K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WEHT Evewitness News in Evansville is the most-watched and trusted news source in Evansville, Owensboro and Henderson, with updates on tristatehomepage.com.

 https://www.tristatehomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy