Beshear vetoes measure seeking early end to COVID emergency

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Gov. Andy Beshear has vetoed a Republican-backed measure calling for an early end to Kentucky’s COVID-19 state of emergency.

The Democratic governor said Wednesday the proposal would cut off extra food aid to struggling Kentuckians. The measure’s supporters say it signals that life is getting back to normal. Beshear says the legislature’s action would “take food directly off the tables” of about a half-million Kentuckians. He says the measure would cut their monthly average food stamp benefits by about $100.

He says the federal government can only provide the extra benefits to states with an emergency declaration related to COVID-19.

