ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Yale researchers discover new gene fusions in lung, pancreatic cancers

By Cailey Gleeson ( Twitter
beckershospitalreview.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleYale Cancer Center researchers discovered "novel oncogenic gene fusions" in lung and pancreatic cancer, as well as sarcoma, the center said March 15. "While these fusions are uncommon,...

www.beckershospitalreview.com

Comments / 0

Related
MedicalXpress

Potential cancer treatment found in high blood pressure medication

A Te Herenga Waka–Victoria University of Wellington Ph.D. graduate who was based at the Gillies McIndoe Research Institute (GMRI) has found a potential new source of help for colon cancer patients—medications used to treat hypertension, or high blood pressure. Dr. Matthew Munro, who graduated last year from the...
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Could common blood pressure meds help curb pancreatic cancer?

Pancreatic cancer is notoriously difficult to treat and beat, but new research suggests that commonly prescribed high blood pressure drugs may boost survival in patients. Known as angiotensin-converting enzyme inhibitors (ACE inhibitors) and angiotensin receptor blockers (ARBs), those who took them saw slight bumps in survival. Folks with pancreatic cancer...
CANCER
BBC

Stool tests might help spot early pancreatic cancer

Stool tests might provide a useful way to help doctors spot early pancreatic cancer, say researchers. They have been trialling the concept in a study with 136 volunteers. The findings, described in the journal Gut, suggest detectable changes involving gut bugs could provide a warning sign that a tumour is present.
CANCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lung Cancer#Pancreatic Cancer#Yale University#Yale Cancer Center#Ras#Rna#Clinical Cancer Research
Daily Mail

Ants have the ability to sniff out cancer in humans, study reveals, suggesting they could be used in hospitals as a 'less invasive' alternative for diagnosis

Ants have the ability to sniff out cancerous cells in humans, a new study has discovered, suggesting they could be used for cancer diagnosis in future. Researchers from the French National Centre for Scientific Research (CNRS) discovered that ant species Formica fusca has a well developed sense of smell. It...
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Patients with rare skin cancer face 40% recurrence rate

Patients treated for Merkel cell carcinoma (MCC) face a five-year recurrence rate of 40%—markedly higher than the recurrence rates for melanoma and other skin cancers, according to research published today in JAMA Dermatology. Additionally, in the study cohort of more than 600 patients, 95% of MCC recurrences happened in...
CANCER
Medical News Today

Complementary therapies for lung cancer

Both lung cancer and its treatments can cause symptoms that diminish quality of life. Complementary therapies may help relieve these symptoms, but they do not treat the underlying cancer. People typically include complementary therapy as part of their overall treatment plan because it can provide symptom relief. This article explains...
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Herbal compound prevents colon cancer in mice

The active compound in Chinese herbs called emodin can prevent colon cancer in mice, according to researchers at the University of South Carolina School of Medicine. Physiologists conducting this study say this is likely due to emodin's ability to reduce the number of pro-tumor macrophages (a type of immune cell that can promote tumorigenesis). The study is published ahead of print in the American Journal of Physiology-Gastrointestinal and Liver Physiology and has been chosen as an APSselect article for March.
CANCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Cancer
MedicalXpress

Promising approach against treatment-resistant cancer

As described in the March 7 issue of Nature Communications, investigators used a two-drug combination to achieve chemotherapy's goal: to make cancer cells self-destruct via the biological process known as apoptosis, often referred to as programmed cell death. The treatment worked against human cancer cell lines that resisted apoptosis despite exposure to different types of chemotherapy, and also against apoptosis-resistant human tumors implanted in mice (i.e., xenograft mouse models).
CANCER
MedicalXpress

New study finds higher rates of newly diagnosed type 2 diabetes after infection with mild COVID-19

New research published in Diabetologia (the journal of the European Association for the Study of Diabetes [EASD]), suggests a possible association between mild COVID-19 cases and subsequently diagnosing type 2 diabetes. The analysis of health records from 1,171 general and internal medicine practices across Germany conducted by Professor Wolfgang Rathmann...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Florida Star

Why Does Chemotherapy Sometimes Lead To Metastasis?

Surprisingly, chemotherapy for cancer sometimes leads to metastasis, the main cause of cancer deaths. A study from the medical school of the Technion – Israel Institute of Technology sheds light on the mechanisms behind this paradox. The article was chosen as the cover story in the journal Cancer Research.
CANCER
Medical News Today

Bowel cancer symptoms in females

Bowel cancer, or colorectal cancer, is a type of cancer that starts in the rectum or colon. Bowel cancer can cause a variety of symptoms in females, many of which can go unnoticed. When the cancer first begins, a person may experience mild and indistinct signs or symptoms. As the...
CANCER
News On 6

Medical Minute: Lung Cancer & Diet

There will be more than 230,000 new cases of lung cancer this year in the US. About 130,000 people will die from it. And while smoking is one of the biggest risk factors for lung cancer, not smoking doesn't elminate your risk. News 9's Robin Marsh shows us what we...
CANCER
Nature.com

Therapy resistance: opportunities created by adaptive responses to targeted therapies in cancer

Normal cells explore multiple states to survive stresses encountered during development and self-renewal as well as environmental stresses such as starvation, DNA damage, toxins or infection. Cancer cells co-opt normal stress mitigation pathways to survive stresses that accompany tumour initiation, progression, metastasis and immune evasion. Cancer therapies accentuate cancer cell stresses and invoke rapid non-genomic stress mitigation processes that maintain cell viability and thus represent key targetable resistance mechanisms. In this Review, we describe mechanisms by which tumour ecosystems, including cancer cells, immune cells and stroma, adapt to therapeutic stresses and describe three different approaches to exploit stress mitigation processes: (1) interdict stress mitigation to induce cell death; (2) increase stress to induce cellular catastrophe; and (3) exploit emergent vulnerabilities in cancer cells and cells of the tumour microenvironment. We review challenges associated with tumour heterogeneity, prioritizing actionable adaptive responses for optimal therapeutic outcomes, and development of an integrative framework to identify and target vulnerabilities that arise from adaptive responses and engagement of stress mitigation pathways. Finally, we discuss the need to monitor adaptive responses across multiple scales and translation of combination therapies designed to take advantage of adaptive responses and stress mitigation pathways to the clinic.
CANCER
natureworldnews.com

Scientists Studied Oral Bacteria That Can Link to Hypertension in Older Women

A research of over 1,200 women in the United States, with the average age of 63 years, 10 types of oral bacteria were connected to a higher risk of hypertension pressure. Five lactobacilli, on the other hand, were linked to a decreased risk. According to the researchers, the observational study...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Immunotherapy use in oesophagogastric cancers-a review of the literature

Cancers of the upper gastrointestinal tract are a leading cause of cancer-related death world-wide and historically have a poor prognosis. The incidence and histology of these cancers have varied temporally and geographically over the last three decades, with an emerging understanding of the differences in the molecular and genetic profiles across different subgroups. Management of oesophagogastric cancers is by a multidisciplinary team with utilisation of surgery, radiotherapy and systemic treatments in combinations where appropriate. Immune checkpoint inhibition (ICI) has drastically changed the treatment landscape of multiple solid malignancies in the last 5 years. In oesophagogastric cancer, clinical trials have only recently shown activity that is often associated with the molecular characteristics of these tumours, in particular PD-L1 scores or microsatellite instability (MSI-H). This review looks to present the pivotal trials in this space, discuss the complexities between trials that may explain the disparate results and assess the benefit ICI offers in the treatment landscape at present.
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Sequencing of drug combinations could amplify the anti-tumor immune response in liver cancer

A new therapeutic strategy for hepatocellular cancer (HCC) that initially primes the tumor with an immune checkpoint inhibitor before using a multikinase inhibitor drug showed great promise for treating patients with the deadly disease, a Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH) study found. In a paper published in Journal of the National Cancer Institute, researchers reported that the new sequencing approach enhanced the effectiveness of the dual drug therapy, potentially allowing de-escalation of the prolonged use of medications and thus reducing toxic drug exposure.
CANCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy