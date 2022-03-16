Bill Belichick in attendance at highly anticipated Pro Day

The Green Bay Packers and wide receiver Davante Adams reportedly aren’t close on their contract negotiations. “Packers offered Davante Adams over $23M per year – highest ever for a WR – but declined it,” NFL insider Jordan Schultz said. “The NFLPA’s ‘new money average’ says the highest ever is DeAndre Hopkins at over $27M. However, that was 2 extra years added to a 3-year deal and has skewed market significantly.”
A reportedly agreed-upon deal between defensive end Randy Gregory and the Dallas Cowboys fell through, and owner Jerry Jones is apparently not happy. CBS Sports’ Patrik Walker reported moments ago that Jones is “livid” that the team attempted to tweak the contract after Gregory had already agreed to sign. This action led to Gregory eventually spurning the Cowboys for the Broncos.
We might as well call them the New England Crimson Tide at this point. The Patriots acquired 24-year-old linebacker Mack Wilson from the Browns on Tuesday in a trade that sent edge rusher Chase Winovich to Cleveland. The player swap gives the Patriots a little more speed at linebacker as they aim to get more athletic at the position.
The New England Patriots and Dallas Cowboys could soon be working on a trade. The Patriots are reportedly weighing acquiring Cowboys offensive lineman La’El Collins via trade. Word on the street is the Cowboys are expected to release Collins. However, if they can get something in return for the...
One of the best punters in the league is about to hit the open market. According to Pat McAfee, the Los Angeles Rams will release Johnny Hekker before the start of the new league year. “4X First Team All Pro and the NFL’s 2010’s All Decade Punter, @JHekker, is set...
Several free agents have come off the board in the past 48 hours, but Rob Gronkowski remains available for the taking. While at a barber shop in Tampa, the All-Pro tight end was asked about his future in the NFL. It certainly sounds like he’ll remain with Tampa Bay.
With the NFL distributing its compensatory draft selections this week, the New England Patriots’ 2022 draft order officially is set. The Patriots own a total of five picks in this year’s draft: five of their own and two acquired via trade. They received a sixth-rounder from the Los Angeles Rams as part of last summer’s Sony Michel deal and a fifth from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for starting right guard Shaq Mason — a trade that cannot be finalized until the new league year opens at 4 p.m. ET on Wednesday.
Former Ohio State Buckeyes and NFL head coach Urban Meyer has landed a new job – but it’s not in coaching. On Wednesday, Meyer was announced as the newest board member of THE Foundation, an organization aimed at helping Ohio State athletes land Name, Image and Likeness deals.
Griff Aldrich spent roughly two decades building a successful career in law and private equity. Then, he blew it all up for a chance to coach college basketball. Now, Aldrich is gearing up for March Madness, as the 47-year-old coach leads the Longwood University Lancers to the NCAA's "Big Dance" for the school's first time ever.
On Thursday night, the Green Bay Packers shocked the football world by trading wide receiver Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders. Of course, it didn’t take long for fans to start wondering if Aaron Rodgers knew this was going to happen. Immediately after the trade, NFL insider Adam Schefter and Ian Rapoport both said the same thing.
Per ESPN’s Adam Schefter and NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Green Bay Packers have traded superstar wide receiver Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders. The trade comes just days after the Packers re-signed quarterback Aaron Rodgers to a new contract. In exchange for Adams, the Packers will...
Love is apparently dead, folks. SI Swimsuit model Genie Bouchard has ended her relationship with an NFL quarterback boyfriend, per a TMZ Sports report. Genie Bouchard and Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph had been dating for nearly two years. The two have recently ended their relationship, however. “Tennis star Genie Bouchard...
SEC basketball is undergoing a major coaching transition this month. The latest development comes from Mississippi State University. The Bulldogs are reportedly parting ways with head men’s basketball coach Ben Howland. The move should be made official by the end of the day. The Mississippi State men’s basketball team...
Losing a player in free agency hurts. Losing a free agent to a divisional rival stings even more. The Green Bay Packers have reportedly lost free-agent wide receiver Equanimeous St. Brown to a NFC North rival. St. Brown is signing a one-year deal with the Chicago Bears, per a report....
Free-agent quarterback Jameis Winston has reportedly had conversations with both the Saints and Colts this offseason, per NFL insider Josina Anderson. The Saints reportedly made an offer earlier this offseason, but they’re also one of the final teams in the running to land Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson. Despite the...
A quarterback from the NFC North could be traded in the coming days/weeks. Chicago Bears quarterback Nick Foles is due a $4M bonus on Friday, which is half of what he’s expected to get for the 2022 season. Per NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, that means he could become more attractive in a trade.
Tom Brady shocked the sports world when he announced on Sunday that he has changed his mind about retiring, but one Las Vegas sportsbook executive thinks some gamblers knew it was coming. He wants the NFL to investigate how that could have happened. Westgate SuperBook vice president Jay Kornegay told...
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WROC) — If there was one thing that was clear at Von Miller’s introductory press conference, is that leaving the Rams was an agonizing decision. He likened it to breaking up with a girlfriend who didn’t do anything wrong, but he’s happy with his new flame in Orchard Park, trying to win […]
Back in September, the NFL world learned that former San Francisco 49ers and New Orleans Saints linebacker Parys Haralson passed away. He was just 37 years old. This week, the Santa Clara County Medical Examiner-Coroner’s Office ruled that Haralson passed away from a stroke. Haralson passed away at his...
