Bill Belichick in attendance at highly anticipated Pro Day

With the NFL distributing its compensatory draft selections this week, the New England Patriots’ 2022 draft order officially is set. The Patriots own a total of five picks in this year’s draft: five of their own and two acquired via trade. They received a sixth-rounder from the Los Angeles Rams as part of last summer’s Sony Michel deal and a fifth from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for starting right guard Shaq Mason — a trade that cannot be finalized until the new league year opens at 4 p.m. ET on Wednesday.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO