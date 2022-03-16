Nike LeBron 9 Low "LeBronold Palmer" Gets New Release Date

League of Legends players will soon have a new progression feature to utilize when Riot Games releases Challenges into the game. Different from the normal challenges of playing with a feeding teammate or trying to get your team to group, these Challenges are akin to achievements which players can strive for with an option available to show off your accomplishments in lobbies for others to see. Challenges will be added in the 12.9 update, Riot said this week, which means they'll be released on May 11th.

