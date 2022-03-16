Nike LeBron 9 Low "LeBronold Palmer" Gets New Release Date

Click here to read the full article.
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.
Although the Nike Dunk made its debut as a basketball sneaker in 1985, there’s a new iteration of the shoe arriving soon that’s inspired by a baseball icon.
Sneaker leak social media account @zSneakerheadz shared images of the forthcoming Nike Dunk Low “Jackie Robinson” on Instagram yesterday, which is a new makeup of the classic basketball-turned-lifestyle shoe that’s inspired by baseball legend Jackie Robinson.
According to the caption of the Instagram post, this pair...
Comments / 1