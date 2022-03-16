ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Skin Care

I’m a makeup artist – you can make your double chin instantly disappear in three easy steps

By Sara Whitman
The US Sun
The US Sun
 4 days ago

APPARENTLY, people can get rid of their double chins without going under the knife.

All it takes is some strategically placed makeup, and a beauty expert revealed exactly how to achieve the illusion.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04R75G_0eh1iEis00
Trusted makeup artist Nikkie de Jager showed how to get rid of double chins with makeup Credit: TikTok/@nikkietutorials
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HmL08_0eh1iEis00
She was blown away by the results Credit: TikTok/@nikkietutorials

Nikkie de Jager, famously known as NikkieTutorials, tried the trick after watching another beauty guru exemplify how it's done.

"You best believe I've been contouring that double chin like nobody's business, but this is a new technique for me," she said at the top of her video.

De Jager started her look by taking a contour stick that was several shades darker than her skin tone and lining the area directly beneath her jawline with it.

She then drew a parallel line slightly above it on her actual face.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0K0hgE_0eh1iEis00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bpBRi_0eh1iEis00

"That is new for me. I never contour right on top," De Jager noted, pointing to the upper contour line.

Next, she went in with a beauty blender sponge and blended the lines out.

Lastly, she highlighted two spots on her face: between the two contour lines she blended and below the first line she drew right under her jaw.

De Jagger was immediately impressed with the results, as she exclaimed "Oh!" in varying levels of excitement.

"The jaw is looking great!"

"I can eat more burgers now," she joked.

Viewers were just as impressed with the final results as the famous makeup artist and YouTuber.

"I needed this miracle," one person wrote.

"Man I've needed a chin contour that doesn't include surgery, what is this sorcery," another thrilled viewer added.

Yet a third pleased user admitted that they "never ran so fast" to their makeup after watching the tutorial.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ca7Eo_0eh1iEis00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1asjaN_0eh1iEis00

In other contouring news, another beauty guru previously revealed how to get snatched cheekbones with a small amount of makeup.

She said the method is "for those who want to look good from the side and from the front."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24K5ST_0eh1iEis00
She drew two lines on her face with the contour stick Credit: TikTok/@nikkietutorials
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yZlvO_0eh1iEis00
She then blended the contour and highlighted it with powder Credit: TikTok/@nikkietutorials

