I’m an estate agent, and if you stopped buying Greggs every day you could afford your own home

AN ESTATE agents has been slammed online after claiming those who buy breakfast out each morning were stopping themselves getting on the property ladder.

In a TikTok video, DM & Co. Homes said that if people stopped buying Greggs every morning, they would be able to save £8,400 to put towards a house deposit instead.

Viewers declared their love for Greggs was much stronger than saving for a deposit by not eating sausage rolls for eight years Credit: Alamy

The estate agents said if you stop spending money on eating out you could get on the property ladder Credit: tiktok @dmandcohomes

The estate agents, which is based in the West Midlands, has created quite a stir among fellow TikTok users.

It claimed people who buy Greggs could have saved for a £10k house deposit instead.

In a TikTok video, the company said: "You spend £5 at Greggs every morning. That's £35 a week.

"That's £140 a month. That's £1,680 a year.

"Three years later that's £5,040. Five years later that's £8,400.

"You could've added that to your deposit on a property."

The estate agents captioned the video: "Who's guilty?"

The video has since gone viral with over 150k views, and left many TikTokers fuming.

Many users branded the video 'pointless' and 'condescending'.

One user wrote: "This is literally boomer mentality! Buying a sausage roll is not going to stop you from saving a deposit. Pointless video."

"A warm breakfast every morning for eight years is worth more than a deposit on a property you'll hardly see." another user proclaimed.

A third responded: "No one cares with your condescending sh**e leave Greggs out of it."

""Chill out, Greggs is my only source of happiness," added a sixth." Wrote a fourth.

But some users did agree with the premise of saving a little every day.

One user commented: "I agree with the premise that a little change can add up but this kind of advice frustrates more than helps. The housing market is broken and telling people not to buy a coffee isn't going to change that."

Megan Griffiths, property media creator for the DM & Co. Homes told the Mirror: "We've done a few videos like that and people love them. It really makes first time buyers realise how much they can save.

"Some users don't really understand the point of the video or have the motivation to save. They don't realise how much these things are and that it will add up over time.

"People are always going to make comments but I don't take notice.

"House prices are only going up and because TikTok is aimed at a young audience it's good to make them aware of how they can save.

"If you stop spending money on these things you can save and get yourself on the property ladder."