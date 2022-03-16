ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Income Tax

Rishi's inflation windfall: IFS says Chancellor's tax threshold freeze will now rake in £20BILLION a year for the Treasury rather than £8bn - meaning more pain for struggling families on top of eye-watering £13bn NI hike

By James Tapsfield, Political Editor For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Rishi Sunak is set for an inflation windfall as millions of people are dragged deeper into the tax system, experts said today.

The respected Institute for Fiscal Studies think-tank said the Chancellor's decision to freeze tax thresholds had been expected to raise £8billion a year when it was announced last Autumn.

However, since then inflation has soared, and is now predicted to peak at more than 8 per cent.

As a result the additional revenue from so-called 'fiscal drag' - effectively reducing the thresholds in real terms - is likely to be over £20billion a year, according to the IFS.

That is on top of the £13billion national insurance hike taking effect next month, and underlines the scale of the tax drive Mr Sunak has been forced to embark on in the wake of Covid.

He has batted away calls for early tax cuts to ease the cost of living crisis, warning that the public finances are vulnerable due to the £2.3trillion debt mountain.

There will also be extra costs for the government from debt interest and higher energy bills. But Tories seized on the IFS calculations to renew calls for cuts to fuel duty and VAT.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=393e3V_0eh1i8Vl00
Rishi Sunak is set for an inflation windfall as millions of people are dragged deeper into the tax system, experts said today
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Zmnt3_0eh1i8Vl00
Mr Sunak was already bringing in the biggest tax rises in 25 years, even before the inflationary effects on thresholds

Mr Sunak was already bringing in the biggest tax rises in 25 years, even before the inflationary effects on thresholds. He will have increased tax more in two years than Gordon Brown did in 10 years.

Tom Waters, a senior research economist at IFS, said: 'Usually tax thresholds go up in line with inflation.

'Last March, when the Chancellor announced a four-year freeze in income tax thresholds, inflation was fairly low and so he expected it to raise about £8billion per year.

'Since then inflation has risen rapidly and is expected to rise even further, peaking at more than 8 per cent.

'That means that the tax threshold freeze is now on track to be a £20.5billion tax hike – two and a half times what was originally expected.

'And this comes on top of the £13billion increase in National Insurance contributions slated for next month.

'This episode highlights the danger with setting tax thresholds in nominal terms for long periods of time – unexpected changes in inflation can make the size of a planned tax rise much bigger or smaller than expected.'

Senior Tory MP Robert Halfon told MailOnline that Mr Sunak should be handing back some of the extra revenue to hard-pressed workers.

'We should give this money back through a fuel duty cut or cutting VAT. We should use the money to help those people who struggling so much up and down our country,' Mr Halfon said.

He said Britons could face a 'de facto lockdown' due to being priced out of using cars, and forced to work from home.

'It is just unaffordable. £1.50 is unaffordable, let alone £1.60,' he said.

'If we are not careful we will have a de facto lockdown again because people will not be able to afford to travel to work who have cars.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NpeWr_0eh1i8Vl00
CPI inflation is already running at a 30-year high and is expected to top 8 per cent 

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Families face being £2,500 worse off this year and more pain in 2023 as ministers warn the world faces a repeat of the 1970s oil shock - that saw UK inflation hit 23% and interest rates 17%

Families are set to be £2,500 worse off this year as the world reels from the standoff over Ukraine - with ministers warning it could be like the oil shock in the 1970s. The Centre for Economics and Business Research has predicted that living standards will fall by a record 4.8 per cent.
BUSINESS
The Independent

Voices: Rishi Sunak is the ‘tax-cutting chancellor’ who hasn’t actually cut any taxes

For those of us not quite understanding why it is that Putin bombing Ukraine gets a British prime minister off the hook for almost certainly breaking the law and then lying about it in the House of Commons, there are some sudden signs of cautious optimism.With far more egregious events occurring elsewhere, the question of Johnson’s own personal egregiousness had kind of gone away, but owing to frankly poor diary management from whoever’s in charge, the Conservatives have foolishly allowed for their own spring conference in Blackpool to go ahead. Which is now precisely one day in, and the tagline...
WORLD
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE How much will council tax bills be in YOUR area? Map reveals areas with biggest rise where hard-pressed families in average homes could face paying more than £2,300 a year

Hard-pressed families living in an average house in a former mining town will face council tax bills of more than £2,300 next month. Analysis by The Mail on Sunday suggests the highest council tax in the country will be in Ollerton, Nottinghamshire, where the county council has hiked its share of the bill by four per cent.
INCOME TAX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert Halfon
Daily Mail

Bank of England raises interest rates to 0.75% - the highest since Covid hit - inflicting more pain on struggling families amid warnings inflation could soar into double-digits this year

The Bank of England raised interest rates again today amid fears inflation could reach double-digits this year - and warned that the standoff with Russia will hammer the economy. Families are facing more mortgage pain after the Monetary Policy Committee lifted the base rate from 0.5 per cent to 0.75...
BUSINESS
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: 'I'm on a mission to cut your tax': Rishi Sunak drops strongest hint yet that he could slash income tax and fuel duty in Wednesday's Spring Statement

Rishi Sunak is planning a Government blitz on the soaring cost of living as he declares it his mission to cut taxes for hard-pressed households. The Chancellor, who will deliver his Spring Statement to the Commons on Wednesday, reveals in an exclusive interview in today's Mail on Sunday that he is drawing up a package of measures to soften the impact of spiralling bills.
INCOME TAX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Treasury#Inflation#Ifs#Rake#Covid#Tories
Daily Mail

Online searches for solar panels are up by a fifth as huge fuel bills land on doormats across Britain

Britons are turning to solar panels and smart meters as a way of limiting their soaring energy bills, research suggests. Data from eBay shows the number of customers looking for solar panels on the online marketplace has grown by almost a fifth since last year, with one search being made every minute, while demand for smart meters has rocketed by 27 per cent.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Daily Mail

Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi plans crackdown on 'Mickey Mouse' degrees - with universities required to publish drop-out rate and graduate job outcomes on every advert

Nadhim Zahawi is planning a crackdown on 'Mickey Mouse' degrees, the Mail on Sunday can reveal. Universities will be required to publish the drop-out rate and graduate job outcomes on every advert they put out for a degree, in the same way loans have to be upfront about APR, under plans being considered by the Education Secretary.
COLLEGES
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

316K+
Followers
23K+
Post
136M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy