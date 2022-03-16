ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kenosha, WI

Pro-Trump "vigilantes" are now going undercover as government workers

By Sarah K Burris
Salon
Salon
 1 day ago
Supporters listen as President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally at the Kenosha Regional Airport on November 02, 2020 in Kenosha, Wisconsin. Trump, who won Wisconsin with less than 1 percent of the vote in 2016, currently trails former vice president and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden in the state according to recent polls. (Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Supporters of President Donald Trump still refuse to give up on their crusade to find a massive number of votes that would ensure he won the 2020 election. In New Mexico, they've even taken to impersonating city workers to get info from voters in one solid Republican county.

"The Daily Beast" reported Monday night that the state Auditor of New Mexico revealed members of a far-right Telegram group were going door to door in Otero County to ask people about their votes.

Otero County has already spent $50,000 on an "audit" to reveal that Trump did win the county by 60 percent, just as what was reported in Nov. 2020.

"Otero commissioners have spent nearly $50,000 on an 'audit' of their county's 2020 election by EchoMail, a conspiracy-peddling company that assisted with a chaotic audit in Maricopa County, Arizona," said the report. The company was then hired by the Telegram group, the "New Mexico Audit Force" or NMAF, to do the door knocking. "Now state officials say the NMAF is falsely representing its members as county employees during its 'canvas'" the homes.

Conspiracy promoter Shiva Ayyadurai founded the company EchoMail, which concerned corruption monitors and prompted an investigation by the state auditor.

The investigation revealed further red flags. "Our investigation appears to have found that commissioners may have put their own personal interest ahead of the public interest," said auditor Brian Colón according to The Beast.

He informed three county commissioners of "potential violations" on Monday.

"[T]he County is deficient in their ability to properly oversee the compliance of contractual agreements and further lacks proper oversight policies for contract compliance," Colón's says in the letter. He goes on to call the audit nothing more than political theatre.

Terri K
1d ago

Political Theater 🤣🤣 When is this Charade going to stop. Over a year now and still carrying this 💩 on and on and on.. UnFreekin Real.. Lie🤥 Lie🤥 Lie. Talk about a Witch 🧙‍♀️ Hunt.. Please spare us the details..

Foke
9h ago

Loonie lefties have been in government positions for years, time to replace them. Especially the ones that make laws and are not elected but appointed.

LarryTheTableGuy
1d ago

🇺🇸 Pro Trump vigilantes have been going undercover as American Patriots for about six or seven years now. They are barely human let alone patriotic!

Salon

Docs show CIA used prisoner for torture training

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. A prisoner at a Central Intelligence Agency "black site" in Afghanistan was used as a training prop to teach U.S. operatives how to torture other prisoners, leaving him with serious brain damage and other ailments, newly declassified documents published this week affirmed.
MILITARY
Salon

Twitter fact-checks Ted Cruz

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) speaks as Judge Merrick Garland testifies before a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on his nomination to be US Attorney General on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC on February 22, 2021. (AL DRAGO/POOL/AFP via Getty Images) This article originally appeared on AlterNet. United States Senator Ted Cruz...
CONGRESS & COURTS
