Schenectady, NY

Photos: Roof work at Union College’s Nott Memorial, including scaffolding inside (4 Photos)

By Peter R. Barber
The Daily Gazette
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yZOIT_0eh1hZ3600
PHOTOGRAPHER: Peter R. Barber Scaffolding inside the Nott Memorial at Union College

SCHENECTADY – Crews have begun work to fix a leaky roof at Union College’s Nott Memorial.

Workers are putting up scaffolding inside the unique building, a job that is expected to take three weeks.

The memorial is expected to be closed for the next three months in total, for the repairs.

Photos from our Peter R. Barber.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0a4iEm_0eh1hZ3600
Scaffolding inside the Nott Memorial at Union College. PETER R. BARBER/THE DAILY GAZETTE

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0h0HrE_0eh1hZ3600
PETER R. BARBER/THE DAILY GAZETTE

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2z5HSj_0eh1hZ3600
PETER R. BARBER/THE DAILY GAZETTE

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OkwLP_0eh1hZ3600
BEFORE: The interior of the Nott Memorial in 2013. FILE

Categories: Life and Arts, News, Photo Galleries, Schenectady, Schenectady County

