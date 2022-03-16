Photos: Roof work at Union College’s Nott Memorial, including scaffolding inside (4 Photos)
SCHENECTADY – Crews have begun work to fix a leaky roof at Union College’s Nott Memorial.
Workers are putting up scaffolding inside the unique building, a job that is expected to take three weeks.
The memorial is expected to be closed for the next three months in total, for the repairs.
Photos from our Peter R. Barber.
