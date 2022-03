LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Heads up, drivers. There are some closures on Spaghetti Junction in Louisville Friday. Friday morning, officials said they would be closing the right lane of Interstate 64 East, which also serves as the ramp to I-71 North toward Cincinnati, at the Interstate 65 overpasses, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

