ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Valley Center, CA

1 dead, 2 injured in head-on collision in Valley Center

By City News Service
ABC 10 News KGTV
ABC 10 News KGTV
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aV5tp_0eh1gwlO00

A woman was killed and two men were seriously injured in a head-on crash in the Valley Center area, officials said Wednesday.

According to the California Highway Patrol, a 62-year-old man in a Lexus ES 350 was traveling east on Lilac Road when, for reasons still under investigation, he crossed into oncoming traffic and collided with a Chevrolet Bolt in the westbound lanes near Via Piedra around 6 p.m. Tuesday.

The Chevrolet was driven by a 73-year-old man, with a 76-year-old woman in the passenger seat. All three people involved in the crash were taken to Palomar Medical Center, but the woman died before arriving at the hospital.

The crash remains under investigation, however, alcohol and drugs have been ruled out as a factor, according to the CHP.

No other information was released.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
Valley Center, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Valley Center, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Head On Collision#Drugs#Traffic Accident#Lexus
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Chevrolet
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
ABC 10 News KGTV

ABC 10 News KGTV

17K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest San Diego, California news and weather from ABC 10 News KGTV, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.10news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy