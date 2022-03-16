ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Trump rules out Pence as VP in potential 2024 presidential bid

By Samuel Benson
POLITICO
 2 days ago
In this April 19, 2020, photo Mike Pence, right, listens as Donald Trump speaks during a briefing at the White House in Washington. | Patrick Semansky, File/AP Photo

Former President Donald Trump has yet to announce whether he'll run for president in 2024. But if he does, Trump said Mike Pence won't rejoin him on the GOP ticket.

Trump told the Washington Examiner on Tuesday night that “I don’t think the people would accept" Pence as the former president's running mate if he were to run for and win the 2024 Republican presidential nomination.

Pence spent his tenure in the Trump administration as one of the then-president's most loyal and ardent defenders, refusing to break with Trump amid even the fiercest political firestorms. But the Trump-Pence relationship reached its breaking point in the run-up to and aftermath of the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol, when Trump demanded that Pence use his ceremonial authority presiding over the counting of electoral votes to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election. Pence refused to do so — maintaining he had no such authority — and worked with House and Senate parliamentarians to close off any procedural windows for Trump allies in Congress to carry out the then-president's wishes.

Pence was whisked away to safety by Secret Service agents as rioters, some chanting “hang Mike Pence,” approached the House chamber. Trump tweeted that day that Pence lacked the “courage” to overturn electoral votes in Trump’s favor.

A week after the insurrection, a former Pence adviser told POLITICO that Pence was “done with Trump’s bullshit.” Pence later said that he and Trump may “never see eye to eye” on Jan. 6, and in a speech to the Federalist Society last month , Pence reiterated that the Constitution gives the vice president no power to reject electoral ballots.

Trump has yet to announce his 2024 presidential bid, but polling suggests the GOP nomination is his to lose. The former president won the straw poll at last month’s Conservative Political Action Conference in a landslide, earning 59 percent of the vote, a 4 percent increase over last year. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who finished second, won 28 percent.

Even so, other Republican presidential hopefuls — including DeSantis and Arkansas Sen. Tom Cotton — have taken shots at Trump’s record , potentially signaling an effort to cautiously distance themselves from the former president.

Those familiar with Trump’s thinking told POLITICO in November his VP decision will hinge on two factors: loyalty to Trump and loyalty to his belief in a stolen 2020 election. Both criteria would seem to disqualify Pence.

Harvey Randolph
2d ago

Trump does not need a running mate for 2024 He needs to focus on who his cell mate is going to be. Why didn't he ask Herschel Walker😂

Ezell Moore
2d ago

trump has to be stopped from running because it will be just like what's going on in Ukraine in the USA. America don't need this trouble anymore

Matt Allen
2d ago

Lmao. Trump has zero chance of being the nominee. A republican poll showed that only 50% of republicans want trump to be the nominee in twenty four. We democrats are praying that he IS the nominee. He has never won an election in our country. He is the only president in history to lose the popular vote twice and the electoral vote once. The last republican to win the popular vote was Bush and he also lost once. Biden beat trump by almost eight million votes. Biden received more votes than any presidential candidate in history at 91,000,000 votes. Biden beat trump by the largest landslide victory since 1932. Hillary beat trump by almost three million votes. American voters rejected trump in sixteen and twenty four. They will reject him again in twenty four. Please republicans. Pleas nominate trump in twenty four c that will guarantee that a democrat is president from twenty four to twenty eight. We democrats are counting on you republicans 👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍

