Belmont County, OH

Monroe County man found guilty in crash that killed two in Belmont County

By John Lynch, D.K. Wright
 2 days ago

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) Donald Shriver entered a guilty plea to aggravated vehicular homicide Wednesday in Belmont County Common Pleas Court.

Shriver was charged in regard to the deaths of his two passengers, Cody Mundy and Josh Stewart after he left a bar back in January 2021.

The crash occurred on State Route 145 near the Monroe County line.

Shriver was allegedly drunk at the time, according to Prosecutor Kevin Flanagan.

Common Pleas Court Judge Frank Fregiato set sentencing for 8:30 a.m., April 18.

