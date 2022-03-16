Apparent gas explosion closes roads in mid-Michigan

TYRONE TOWNSHIP, Mich. ( WLNS ) — Roads in northeastern Livingston County were closed for part of Wednesday after a natural gas line exploded.

Both directions of US-23 and Old US-23 from White Lake Road to Center Road in Tyrone Township, near Fenton, were closed to drivers for a few hours. The explosion happened just north of Center Road.

A tweet from MSP said that it looks like a natural gas line exploded, “sending debris everywhere.”

No injuries were reported.

Officials and workers with Consumers Energy were sent to the site and cleanup was ongoing.

