Weekend Rundown: What’s happening the third weekend in March

CHARLESTON, S.C. – This next weekend in March brings music, arts & crafts, fun for the little ones and the furry ones.

Charleston Bluegrass Festival

This Saturday and Sunday , the Charleston Bluegrass Festival will return for its seventh year.

The festival features music from numerous Charleston-based bluegrass artists including Town Mountain, The Wilson Springs Hotel, The Lowhils, and the Pluff Mud String Band.

Guests will enjoy performances on the beautiful 6,000-acre grounds of the Woodlands Nature Reserve while camping out under the stars.

For both dates, camping gates open at noon, event gates at 5 p.m. with shows beginning at 7 p.m.

Attendees can also enjoy food and art from different vendors.

VIP ticket holders have added access to VIP stage viewing areas, lounges with complimentary refreshments, discounted drinks from VIP bars, and premier parking.

For a single day, general admission tickets are $65 and VIP tickets are $129 per night (not including camping)

For both days, general admission tickets are $109 and VIP tickets are $249 per night (not including camping)

Woodlands Nature Reserve is located at 4279 Ashley River Road .

Celebrity Paws in the Park 5K Festival

Bring the furry ones out this Saturday for the Celebrity Paws in the Park hosted by the Charleston Animal Society.

At the event, people can participate in a 5K race or fun run and walk with their dogs. Attendees can also stay and play in six activity zones throughout the park, including adoptions, Dock Dogs diving competitions, and health and wellness services.

The 5K will be held at Riverfront Park.

Interested? Sign up here !

Riverfront Park is located at 1061 Everglades Avenue in North Charleston .

Buzzing for a Cure – Conquer Childhood Cancer

Estuary Beans & Barley will host its Buzzing for a Cure event this Saturday on Johns Island.

In support of Team Freddie, St. John’s firefighters will shave their heads bald to raise money for cancer research.

Attendees can also enjoy food, drinks, and live music by New Ghost Town.

100% of the proceeds go to benefit the St. Baldrick’s Foundation.

Everything starts at 2 p.m.

Estuary Beans & Barley is located at 3538 Meeks Farm Road in Johns Island .

Family-Friendly Spring Make & Take Workshop

This Saturday , Board & Brush is hosting a Family-Friendly Make & Take Workshop .

Join in on this workshop to create your very own piece of art for your home or for a gift.

Attendees can choose from a variety of paint colors to create beautiful designs.

Materials and instructions will be provided.

Pre-registration can be done here – tickets are $15.

The workshop begins at 11 a.m. and is located at 1300 Savannah Highway, Suite 2 in West Ashley .

