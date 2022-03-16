ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

Weekend Rundown: What’s happening the third weekend in March

By Dianté Gibbs
WCBD Count on 2
WCBD Count on 2
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2x1Rv9_0eh1g6OD00

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – This next weekend in March brings music, arts & crafts, fun for the little ones and the furry ones.

Check out this lineup of a few events happening this weekend.

Charleston Bluegrass Festival

This Saturday and Sunday , the Charleston Bluegrass Festival will return for its seventh year.

The festival features music from numerous Charleston-based bluegrass artists including Town Mountain, The Wilson Springs Hotel, The Lowhils, and the Pluff Mud String Band.

Guests will enjoy performances on the beautiful 6,000-acre grounds of the Woodlands Nature Reserve while camping out under the stars.

For both dates, camping gates open at noon, event gates at 5 p.m. with shows beginning at 7 p.m.

Attendees can also enjoy food and art from different vendors.

VIP ticket holders have added access to VIP stage viewing areas, lounges with complimentary refreshments, discounted drinks from VIP bars, and premier parking.

For a single day, general admission tickets are $65 and VIP tickets are $129 per night (not including camping)

For both days, general admission tickets are $109 and VIP tickets are $249 per night (not including camping)

Woodlands Nature Reserve is located at 4279 Ashley River Road .

Celebrity Paws in the Park 5K Festival

Bring the furry ones out this Saturday for the Celebrity Paws in the Park hosted by the Charleston Animal Society.

At the event, people can participate in a 5K race or fun run and walk with their dogs. Attendees can also stay and play in six activity zones throughout the park, including adoptions, Dock Dogs diving competitions, and health and wellness services.

The 5K will be held at Riverfront Park.

Interested? Sign up here !

Riverfront Park is located at 1061 Everglades Avenue in North Charleston .

Buzzing for a Cure – Conquer Childhood Cancer

Estuary Beans & Barley will host its Buzzing for a Cure event this Saturday on Johns Island.

In support of Team Freddie, St. John’s firefighters will shave their heads bald to raise money for cancer research.

Attendees can also enjoy food, drinks, and live music by New Ghost Town.

100% of the proceeds go to benefit the St. Baldrick’s Foundation.

Everything starts at 2 p.m.

Estuary Beans & Barley is located at 3538 Meeks Farm Road in Johns Island .

Family-Friendly Spring Make & Take Workshop

This Saturday , Board & Brush is hosting a Family-Friendly Make & Take Workshop .

Join in on this workshop to create your very own piece of art for your home or for a gift.

Attendees can choose from a variety of paint colors to create beautiful designs.

Materials and instructions will be provided.

Pre-registration can be done here – tickets are $15.

The workshop begins at 11 a.m. and is located at 1300 Savannah Highway, Suite 2 in West Ashley .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCBD News 2.

Comments / 0

Related
WCBD Count on 2

Organizations hosting ‘massive’ giveaway for families in need

LADSON, S.C. (WCBD) – With high gas prices, and increased costs of everyday items, the Community Resource Center, Charleston Hispanic Association and Bundles of Joy are teaming up to provide Lowcountry residents with free food, clothing and other amenities. Local organizations are striving to make a massive impact in their community. “We know the citizens […]
LADSON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Charleston celebrates St. Patrick’s Day

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The City of Charleston celebrated its 25th Annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade. People traveled from all across the country, excited to celebrate the holiday after two years of Covid-19 shutdown or limited celebrations. “It’s been a wild day. Everybody’s having a good time. We haven’t had a real parade in three […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Summerville fountain turns green for St. Patrick’s Day

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – The Town of Summerville has ‘gone green’ for St. Patrick’s Day. The fountain located in the middle of Hutchinson Square has turned green for the March 17th holiday. You can catch a look at the fountain and celebrate the day during ‘Third Thursday’ which happens at Hutchinson Square on Thursday from […]
SUMMERVILLE, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charleston, SC
Society
City
North Charleston, SC
City
Charleston, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Charleston Team Hope Walk returning in May

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Huntington’s Disease Society of America (HDSA) will bring back the Charleston Team Hope Walk in mid-May. On May 21, the Charleston Team Hope Walk will return with its mission of supporting the lives of people and families stricken by Huntington’s disease (HD). The walk will happen at James Island County […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

DD2 planning large retirement celebration for Superintendent Joseph Pye

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Leaders with Dorchester District 2 are planning a celebration for the Lowcountry’s longest-serving superintendent. Mark your calendars: a retirement celebration will honor DD2 Superintendent Joseph Pye, who announced last fall he planned to retire at the end of the school year. Pye has served the district as a teacher, principal, […]
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Boaters Beware: How to protect South Carolina marine wildlife

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- As spring approaches and the temperature warms up, South Carolinians are gearing up to hit the beaches and go boating. Spring is an active time for South Carolina marine wildlife and the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources is reminding residents and visitors how to share the waters safely. While boaters may […]
CHARLESTON, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arts Crafts#Camping#Celebrity#Live Music#The Wilson Springs Hotel#Lowhils#The Pluff Mud String Band#Vip
WCBD Count on 2

Charleston nonprofit to host golf tournament for suicide prevention

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A Lowcountry nonprofit organization will host its inaugural golf tournament benefitting a suicide prevention foundation. Driving Out Darkness on March 27 & 28 will host a golf tournament in support of an organization that researches, educates, and advocates for action against suicide. On March 27, the Daniel Island Club will host […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Fundraiser for Ukraine held in West Ashley

WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCBD) – West Ashley community members and businesses came together to raise money for Ukraine on Friday. Dozens of people showed up to the #CHS4Ukraine event which was held right outside of Lava Salon in Avondale. Casey Bramhall works at the salon and decided to put together the event to raise money […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Charleston leaders prepare for St. Patrick’s Day parade

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston leaders are preparing for the 25th Annual Charleston St. Patrick’s Day Parade in Downtown Charleston. City leaders, tourists, and business owners say they are excited for the parade. “It’s good to be back out and be around people and have a good time,” says Cody Scott, who is visiting from […]
CHARLESTON, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Arts
WCBD Count on 2

Remarkable Woman: Nilsy Rapalo

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Nilsy Rapalo has made it her life’s mission to open doors for the Hispanic community and lift up those around her. The Goose Creek mother moved to California 22 years ago from Barranquilla, Columbia. After two years on the west coast, her husband was transferred to work at Charleston’s Air Force […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Newly finished Crab Bank closed for nesting season

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD)- The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SC DNR) is closing Crab Bank on Tuesday for nesting birds to make their homes over the spring and summer months. SC DNR is out on boats putting up signage on the island to tell boaters that they may not land there until after […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Home rental scam spreading across the Lowcountry

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD)- The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) is investigating a home rental scam similar to the ones that happened in Goose Creek in March. “They were gone baby. They’ve taken the money and ran,” said Lt. Rick Carson, the Public Information Officer for DCSO. The scams are imposters imitating American Homes 4 Rent […]
GOOSE CREEK, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Several trailers, campers stolen across the Lowcountry

WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCBD) – Several theft victims have come forward, claiming their trailers and campers have been stolen. Now, the victims are speaking up to bring the thieves to justice. Multiple thefts have targeted trailers and campers across the Lowcountry. “There was one actually done on Friday night about seven o’clock,” one West Ashley […]
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Georgetown County to host job fair in April

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – Georgetown County Economic Development will connect top employers with residents at its second job fair next month. The event will be held on April 12 from 10 am – 2 pm at Horry-Georgetown Tech’s Advanced Manufacturing Center. “As a native of Georgetown County, I’m excited to see opportunities arise for our […]
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Crews working to repair natural gas leak in downtown Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston Fire crews responded to a natural gas leak in downtown Charleston on Wednesday afternoon. The leak was reported around 2:00 p.m. at a construction site near 495 Meeting Street in the area of the I-26 off-ramp. Officials with Dominion Energy told News 2 that a third-party contractor who was doing […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

WCBD Count on 2

11K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

News 2 provides the latest news, weather and breaking news from across the South Carolina Lowcountry. | www.counton2.com

 https://www.counton2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy