ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

UPDATE 1-Norway's DNB wins appeal over $1.2 bln Sbanken bid

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 1 day ago

(Adds quotes, background)

OSLO, March 16 (Reuters) - Norway’s DNB, the country’s largest bank, will be allowed to acquire online rival Sbanken, the Norwegian Competition Tribunal (NCT) ruled on Wednesday, overturning an earlier ban.

The Norwegian Competition Authority (NCA) had sought to block the proposed 11.1 billion Norwegian crowns ($1.24 billion) deal, arguing that it would hurt the mutual funds market.

“The NCT has concluded that there was no basis to reject the contemplated acquisition and has consequently repealed the NCA’s decision,” DNB said in a statement.

“Settlement of the offer will take place no later than March 30.”

More than 90% of Sbanken’s shareholders have accepted DNB’s offer, which was backed by the board and management of both banks. ($1 = 8.9210 Norwegian crowns) (Reporting by Terje Solsvik Editing by Gwladys Fouche and David Goodman )

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Russian central bank sells all $26.7 billion at one-week repo auction

March 15 (Reuters) - Russia's central bank provided banks with all 3 trillion roubles ($26.73 billion) at a one-week repo auction on Tuesday, facing demand of 4.84 trillion roubles, as lending institutions scramble to manage their liquidity amid collapsing Russian markets. The auction's limit was set at 3 trillion roubles.
WORLD
Coinspeaker

Deutsche Bank Shares Soars as Company Announces Operation Halt from Russia

Prior to the announcement from Deutsche Bank, the bank had faced a lot of criticism from various quarters for its continuous business ties with its Russian clients. German multinational financial giant Deutsche Bank AG (ETR: DBK) has announced its plans to halt its business operations in Russia, in compliance with mainstream sanctions levied on the country for its invasion of Ukraine, the news has an impact on the shares. As reported by CNBC, the move comes a few days after the company’s Chief Financial Officer (CFO), James von Moltke said it is not practical for the bank to wind down its operations in Russia considering its responsibilities to its client base.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dnb#Oslo#Nct#Nca#Norwegian
The Independent

Refugees fleeing Ukraine unaware of UK scheme to place them in sponsors’ homes, says Ed Davey

British government help for Ukrainians fleeing war has been branded “shambolic and amateur” by Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey after a visit to a crossing point at the Polish town of Medyka.In an impromptu refugee centre, somewhat incongruously established in a disused Tesco supermarket, Davey saw charity workers from around the EU able to swiftly process new arrivals and assure them that sanctuary was awaiting them in Germany, Italy or Spain.But Ukrainians hoping to seek refuge in the UK told him they had no idea how to go about it, and had heard it would be difficult and expensive...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
Country
Norway
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
Reuters

UPDATE 2-Japan's SBI Sumishin Net Bank to postpone $1.2 bln IPO

TOKYO, March 7 (Reuters) - Japan’s SBI Sumishin Net Bank Ltd said on Monday that it will postpone a planned $1.2 billion initial public offering (IPO) scheduled for this month due to the market downturn triggered by the war in Ukraine. SBI Sumishin Net Bank, equally owned by SBI...
WORLD
Reuters

Hudson's Bay bidding for Kohl's - source

March 16 (Reuters) - Canadian department store chain Hudson's Bay Co is bidding for American peer Kohl's Corp (KSS.N), a source familiar with the matter told Reuters. Shares of the U.S. retailer, which is facing pressure from activist investors to sell itself, rose as much as 17% to $62.98, valuing the company at about $8.76 billion.
BUSINESS
Reuters

UPDATE 1-Indonesia's GoTo seeks to raise $1.26 bln in local IPO

SINGAPORE, March 15 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s biggest tech firm GoTo Group is looking to raise up to 17.992 trillion rupiah ($1.26 billion) through an initial public offering (IPO) this month, the company said in its prospectus published in local media on Tuesday, as it begins the process of gauging demand for the issue.
MARKETS
Reuters

UPDATE 1-Cornerstone Building Brands to go private in $5.8 bln deal

(Adds deal details, share price, market value) March 7 (Reuters) - Cornerstone Building Brands, a manufacturer of exterior building products, said on Monday it has agreed to be taken private by shareholder Clayton, Dubilier & Rice (CD&R) in a $5.8 billion deal, including debt. The private equity firm, which owns...
BUSINESS
Reuters

UPDATE 1-SoftBank sold $1 bln Coupang stake

TOKYO, March 14 (Reuters) - SoftBank Group Corp’s Vision Fund sold shares worth $1 billion in Korean e-commerce firm Coupang, a filing showed, amid a slump in the value of the tech investment firm’s holdings. Vision Fund sold 50 mill lion Coupang shares for $20.87 each, according to...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Reuters

364K+
Followers
300K+
Post
171M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy