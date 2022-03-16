ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joplin, MO

Officer Rick Hirshey released from hospital

By Luke Sachetta
 2 days ago

JOPLIN, Mo. — Officer Rick Hirshey received a hero send off from a local hospital after being released Wednesday.

Hundreds lined the halls inside Freeman Health System Wednesday morning to honor Officer Rick Hirshey as he was released from care. The full video can be found above and on the Joplin Police Department’s Facebook page here.



Officer Hirshey was wounded in the line of duty on March 8th after responding to a disturbance call near North Park Mall in Joplin. After attempting to block off an exit for the shooter, Officer Hirshey was struck through his cruiser’s windshield by one of his gunshots.

Two other officers – Cpl. Ben Cooper & Officer Jake Reed – would pass as a result of their injuries sustained during the engagement. Cpl. Ben Cooper’s memorial services were Tuesday and Officer Reed’s are scheduled for this Friday (March 18th).

