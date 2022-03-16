ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Panthers ranked best uniform in online survey, No. 2 in color scheme

By Courtney Layton, Offers.net
 2 days ago

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — You might have a favorite NFL team that you’ll cheer on and support no matter what, but does that mean their color scheme is your favorite?

You might wish your team had a different color scheme, they’ve been wearing the same uniform for quite some time and you think it’s time for an upgrade.

Offers.Bet surveyed more than 1,000 sports fans to determine which NFL team uniform reigns supreme, and which teams’ uniforms fell flat. Guess which team came out on top? Yep … the Panthers.

Best and worst NFL uniforms:

They may not be number one on the field, but the Carolina Panthers come out on top for best NFL uniforms. The Panther logo on the helmet and the electric lighter shade of blue mixed with the black and silver are visually appealing to many Americans, the survey results show.

After the Panthers came the Cincinnati Bengals, the runner-ups in Super Bowl LVI.

Team colors:

When it comes to the team colors, despite ranking 10th best uniform in the NFL, the Miami Dolphins color scheme comes out on top. Following the Dolphins in the top five are the Panthers, Cowboys, Steelers and Chargers.

What is the most important part of the uniform?

For 70% of respondents, the uniform colors are what it boils down to. Nearly half (47%) said teams should update their uniforms every five years.

Even with an update, there’s go promise the new uniforms will be as visually appealing as they might think. More than one in ten fans say they’ll buy a new jersey when their team gets a new uniform.

