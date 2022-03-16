ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Couple Buys A Farmhouse That Came With 16 Cats | The Dodo Heroes

Albany Herald
 1 day ago

Emily and Dylan bought a farmhouse and noticed that there was a colony of feral...

Miami Herald

23 puppies rescued from ‘hoarding situation’ will be up for adoption, NC shelter says

A North Carolina animal shelter welcomed 23 puppies on March 9 after they were rescued from what animal control called a “hoarding situation.”. The Foothills Humane Society — located in Columbus, a town about 84 miles west of Charlotte — is giving a second chance to 23 puppies found by the Polk County Animal Control. Animal control officials said the puppies were living in poor conditions that left them malnourished, a shelter worker told McClatchy News.
News 12

Paws & Pals: Dogs up for adoption at Southampton Animal Shelter on March 11

In this week's Paws & Pals, Southampton Animal Shelter presented four pets looking for their 'furever' homes. Introducing Franklin: This sweet 3-year-old Poodle mix has sadly had a tough life. He was hit by a car and suffered an injury to his right hind leg and had to get surgery. Franklin doesn’t let it slow him down, and he has a bright and peppy personality. He would do best in a quiet home with children 14 and older where he can be the only dog.
Albany Herald

Rescue Pig Snuggles Between Her Parents In Bed Every Night | The Dodo

Angie the baby pig was rescued from a bad situation and brought to live at Sleepy Pig Farm Animal Sanctuary. From the day she arrived, she's loved climbing into her parents' sweatshirts and being swaddled like a baby. She demands attention from her loving parents and even snuggles with them at night!
One Green Planet

Blue the Sick Dog Found Covered in Spray Paint Rescued

@thedodo Happy life ❤️ #animallover #dogsofttiktok #rescue ♬ original sound – The Dodo. This poor puppy named Blue was discovered all alone on the side of the road. He was covered in spray paint and abandoned by his previous owners. When his rescuers spotted him, they knew they had to save him and clean him up. They brought him home, gave him a bath, and washed all of that horrible spray paint off his fur. Blue didn’t seem to be doing too well at first. He was panting very heavily and he had a high temperature. After bringing him to a vet, and making sure he was okay, Blue began to Blossom and his playful, energetic personality shined through. If you’re interested, you can follow Blue’s journey on his Instagram page @cappadociablue in his forever home, with his brother Bogey.
