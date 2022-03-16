ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Journalist killed in Mexico, eighth so far this year

By Associated Press
Cover picture for the articleAnother journalist was shot to death in Mexico on Tuesday, the eighth murdered so far this year in an unprecedented spate of killings that has made Mexico the most dangerous place in the world for the press. Reporters and photographers have been murdered this year in Mexico at the...

