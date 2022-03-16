ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Italy's audit court raises obstacles to Atlantia's unit sale - sources

By Giuseppe Fonte
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oTNEy_0eh1fIvt00

ROME (Reuters) - Italy’s audit court wants more clarification from the government before approving the sale of Atlantia’s unit Autostrade per l’Italia (ASPI), sources told Reuters, in a move that complicates a deal worth more than 8 billion euros ($8.80 billion).

Atlantia signed an agreement in June to sell its controlling stake in Autostrade to a consortium comprising state lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP) and investment funds Blackstone and Macquarie.

A so-called precautionary legitimacy check from the audit court is needed before finalising the deal.

Its magistrates are seeking more details from the government and have asked top officials to appear before them on Thursday, two sources close to the matter told Reuters asking not to be named due to the sensitivity of the matter.

This means responses to queries from the court were not considered sufficient, one of the sources said, without providing details on what its objections were.

The transport ministry did not respond to a request for comment.

Last week the government replied to some of the issues raised by the court. The second source said Rome was stepping up efforts to secure the court’s green light.

Under the Italian law, the court normally adjudicates on whether state agencies have followed correct procedures, without entering into the merits of projects.

In most instances the court rubber stamps the government’s plans, but its objections can sometimes be hard to overcome. Last year, for example, it scuppered the launch of an Italian COVID vaccine.

Atlantia, controlled by the Benetton family, said it expected the audit court to clear the sale of Autostrade in the next few weeks and then it would take up to 30 days to close the deal.

The sale of Aspi is the latest development of a dispute between Atlantia and the Italian authorities that started in 2018 after the collapse of a motorway bridge in which 43 people died.

Autostrade per l’Italia has proposed to pay 1 million euros as a settlement and 26 million euros in compensation to the Italian state for a case, while sister company SPEA has offered 810,000 euros.

($1 = 0.9096 euros)

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

EXCLUSIVE-Italy's MFE to seek clearance to lift ProSieben stake-sources

MILAN, March 4 (Reuters) - Italian broadcaster MediaForEurope (MFE) is preparing to seek regulatory clearance to raise its stake in ProSiebenSat.1 in a fresh sign of its commitment to the German group, two sources close to the matter said. Controlled by the family of former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Italy#Cassa Depositi E Prestiti#Aspi#Cdp#Blackstone#Italian
Reuters

Poland, Sweden, Estonia, Malta block EU minimum corporate tax deal

PARIS, March 15 (Reuters) - Poland, Sweden, Estonia and Malta blocked on Tuesday a French-proposed compromise on how to implement minimum corporate tax across the European Union, dealing a blow to the global overhaul of cross-border tax rules. As tax issues require unanimous backing in the 27-nation European Union, French...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Italy reports 60,191 coronavirus cases on Tuesday, 184 deaths

MILAN, March 8 (Reuters) - Italy reported 60,191 COVID-19 related cases on Tuesday, against 22,083 the day before, the health ministry said, while the number of deaths rose to 184 from 130. Italy has registered 156,201 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February 2020, the second-highest toll...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
Place
Rome, IT
Reuters

Sanctions starting to have impact on Russia, France says

PARIS, March 18 (Reuters) - French government spokesman Gabriel Attal said on Friday sanctions imposed by Western countries on Russia in reaction to Moscow's invasion of Ukraine were starting to have a "real impact". "We hope these sanctions will force (Russian President) Vladimir Putin to change his plans," Attal told...
POLITICS
Reuters

Italy's state TV to hold at least 30% stake in towers unit

ROME (Reuters) - Italy has ruled that state broadcaster RAI should retain a stake of at least 30% in its towers unit Rai Way, a draft government decree seen by Reuters showed on Wednesday. Reuters reported on Monday that Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi had signed off on a decree...
WORLD
NewsTimes

Italy’s Mediaset Mulls Takeover of Spanish Unit, Ups Prosieben Stake

Italian commercial broadcaster Mediaset announced on Monday that it will be holding a board meeting to decide whether to raise its stake in Mediaset Espana, following press reports that the company intends to gain full control of its Spanish TV unit. In a statement issued by its MediaForEurope subsidiary, Mediaset,...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Reuters

366K+
Followers
301K+
Post
173M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy