Garrison, MN

Two Twin Cities Men Sentenced for Garrison Bank Robbery

By Lee Voss
 5 days ago
ST. PAUL -- Two men who admitted to robbing the Deerwood Bank in Garrison in July 2020 have been sentenced. A federal judge has sentenced 52-year-old John Paciorek II to seven-and-a-half years in prison for his role...

Big Lake Man Charged in Pope County Kidnapping

WILLMAR -- A 22-year-old Big Lake man is charged with the abduction of a two-year-old boy in Pope County last week. The boy's mother says she returned home from work Thursday and found her child gone. A note written in Spanish and English asking for forgiveness for taking the boy...
POPE COUNTY, MN
St. Cloud Woman Shot, Killed in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS -- A St. Cloud woman was shot and killed in Minneapolis. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner says 30-year-old Ta-Nasha Austin of St. Cloud was shot just after 7:30 a.m. Friday outside of a home. She was taken to Hennepin Healthcare where she died from a gunshot wound to the chest.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Minneapolis Man Sentenced for Deadly Armed Robbery Attempt

MINNEAPOLIS -- A Minneapolis man has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for shooting and killing a store clerk during a robbery attempt. According to court documents, on April 27th, 2021 31-year-old Marlow Carson robbed the Blue Sky Wireless and West Bend Furniture in the Cedar-Riverside neighborhood in Minneapolis.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Mail Theft in St. Cloud

St. Cloud Police is reporting mail theft on the 3200 block of 15th Street North. The suspect is pictured above. Alicia Mages from Tri County Crimestoppers says the suspect was seen driving a light blue or green Chevy Trailblazer. The Benton County Sherriff's Department is reporting that sometime last week...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
Names Released in Mahnomen Co. Officer Involved Shooting

MAHNOMEN -- The Minnesota Department of Public Safety has identified the person who was shot by a deputy early Sunday morning in Mahnomen County. Twenty-year-old Shequoya Basswood of Mahnomen is being treated at Sanford Medical Center in Fargo. The deputy who shot her is Dakota Czerny who has been with...
MAHNOMEN, MN
Crazy Moment Bus Crashes Into Minneapolis Restaurant [WATCH]

Video from a security camera inside the restaurant shows the moment a U of M campus shuttle crashed into Acadia Cafe. I've only been to Acadia Cafe in Minneapolis once, but it was a memorable experience. It was 2016, and I was visiting the Twin Cities from Oklahoma (where I was living at the time) to meet in-person a girl who I'd been chatting with online. Our first date was scheduled for the following day, and I had pre-date jitters (that girl and I would go on to get married, but that's another story). It was Friday night, and I'd joined my sister, brother-in-law and a couple of their friends for drinks at Acadia. Well, they had drinks. I hadn't gotten into beer yet at that time, so -- while the others sipped pints -- I ordered a large chocolate chip cookie and a tall glass of milk. Seriously. I was 26 years old, out with a bunch of 24-year olds and eating milk and cookies at a beer bar. Like, I said, my only visit to Acadia Bar was a memorable one.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Rockford Woman Dies in Wright County Crash

MONTICELLO TOWNSHIP -- A Rockford woman is dead after a crash in Monticello Township Monday morning. The Wright County Sheriff's Office says the crash happened just before 6:00 a.m. at the intersection of County Road 37 Northeast and Edmonson Avenue Northeast. Authorities say 59-year-old Debra Mursch was heading north on...
WRIGHT COUNTY, MN
State Patrol has Stepped Up Speed Enforcement Through August

ST. PAUL -- The State Patrol says drivers can expect significant presence on freeways around Minnesota as stepped-up speed enforcement is extended through August. Lieutenant Gordon Shank says as spring and summer approach, drivers tend to increase their speeds:. "We all enjoy this weather as it's getting warmer and warmer,...
SAINT PAUL, MN
103.7 THE LOON plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

