The Detroit Catholic Central Shamrocks rolled to yet another state title this season, their third straight, and sixth in the last eight tournaments. Every team is different, even in a dynasty, and this one was defined by its depth and its defense. The Shamrocks were the epitome of a team this year. No player scored more than 13 goals for Catholic Central all season, counting the playoffs, as the Shamrocks spread the offense throughout the lineup. In five playoff games, sixteen different players scored for Catholic Central, led by four goals from Brian Apple. That extended all the way through to the final, when the Shamrocks got five goals from five different players.

DETROIT, MI ・ 7 HOURS AGO