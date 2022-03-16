ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.K.

Tree-mendous! Prince Edward plants a sapling in Kenya to celebrate his mother's Platinum Jubilee - near Treetops where she first learned she'd become Queen in 1952

Prince Edward celebrated the Queen's platinum jubilee by planting a tree in Kenya today.

The Pondo tree was in honour of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee in Aberdare Open Field, Kenya - close to Treetops where his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, was staying when she first learned she had acceded to the throne in 1952.

The tree planted by the Earl will form part of The Queen's Green Canopy - a unique tree planting initiative created to mark the Platinum Jubilee in 2022 which invites people to 'Plant a Tree for the Jubilee .

More than 60,000 trees have been planted across the UK since the Queen's Green Canopy project was kicked off in March 2021.

Edward ditched his usual formal suits for the look and dressed in a short sleeved beige shirt and matching trousers for the engagement, and wore a hat to keep off the sun.

He's travelled to Kenya solo, while his wife Sophie spends four days on an official visit to New York.

Prince Edward planted a tree in Aberdare Open Field, Kenya, today for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee
The Pondo tree will form part of The Queen's Green Canopy - a unique tree planting initiative created to mark the Platinum Jubilee in 2022

Queen Elizabeth and Prince Charles – a longtime conservationist – planted an oak tree together on the Windsor Castle grounds in secret that month.

The official start of the project was announced in May 2021, and Her Majesty will be given a map of where all the trees have been planted at the end of her Jubilee year.

The planting project, which is working to protect 70 ancient trees and heritage woodlands, continues throughout 2022 and runs through March 2023.

Despite The Queen's Green Canopy being a UK-based project, the organisation chose to plant a tree in Kenya to mark the place she she had acceded to the throne.

Prince Edward seemed in good spirits as he talked with Kenyan officials and celebrated the planting of the Pondo tree

On February 6, 1952, Elizabeth and Philip were on a tour of Kenya at Sagana Lodge when, after spending the night at the Treetops Hotel, a message was given to Philip that King George VI was dead.

Elizabeth was not originally destined to become Queen. However, she became heir presumptive after her father, King George VI, ascended to the throne following the abdication of his older brother, King Edward VIII.

The Princess and her husband had travelled there to relax and enjoy a short respite from their duties, while also intending to take in the variety of wildlife on offer.

Upon their arrival, the Princess soon got to work with her own camera, recording a number of animals including elephants, baboons and a warthog.

The Princess enjoyed herself so much that she asked for tea to be served outside to avoid missing any of the wildlife.

The official start of the project was announced in May 2021. The Queen will be given a map of where all the trees have been planted at the end of her Jubilee year.

Keen to capture more on her camera, the Queen awoke early the following day and saw two rhino fighting at a nearby waterhole.

She soon had to leave but happily promised 'I will come again' as she left for a fishing lodge known as Sagana, around 20 miles away.

As the Queen departed, several thousand miles away servants at Sandringham were preparing to wake the King for his morning bath.

His Majesty had seemed in good spirits the previous evening when he returned from a shooting party with his friend Lord Fermoy.

He spent time playing with his two grandchildren, Charles and Anne, and had dinner with his younger daughter Margaret, before retiring to bed.

The King's valet James McDonald had prepared the bath, with the running water usually enough to wake him.

However that morning it did not, and McDonald, alongside page Maurice Watts, knew something was seriously wrong.

A doctor was called, and he confirmed that the King had passed away in his sleep.

'Hyde Park Corner' the codeword used in event of King George's death was enacted and Prime Minister Sir Winston Churchill was informed at once.

The Kenyan safari lodge where Princess Elizabeth became Queen has been forced to close after nearly 90 years of welcoming royalty. Pictured, with Prince Philip in February 1952

However, with the site the Queen and her husband were visiting being almost cut off from the outside world, it would be four hours before the news reached her.

The source of the news from Sandringham came from a journalist called Granville Roberts, who worked on the East African Standard and was covering the royal visit.

He received the news from his office, who said that Reuters had run a flash simply saying: 'The King is dead'.

Roberts immediately asked a receptionist to fetch Lieutenant Colonel Martin Charteris, who was Elizabeth's private secretary, to inform him of the news.

Asked if the message was correct, he simply replied: 'Quite sure.'

When the Queen and Prince Philip stayed, their accommodation was a comfortable three-bedroom shack, with a small servants quarter, built in the upper branches of a giant fig tree

Roberts then telephoned Commander Michael Parker, Philip's private secretary to deliver the news, which was later confirmed by radio when Parker tuned to the BBC.

Commander Parker awoke the Duke of Edinburgh from an afternoon nap to tell him of the death. He is said to have reacted like he had been hit by a thunderbolt.

Philip decided to take his wife for a walk in the grounds where he told her of her father's death and that she was now Queen.

Her Majesty is said to have reacted with a sense of duty in discussing the practicalities of returning to England, but also spent an hour alone in her room.

Queen Elizabeth ll and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh visit the Treetops Hotel on November 13, 1983 in Nairobi, Kenya

Arrangements were quickly made for the Royal party to return to London, with a plane flying them from Nanyuki, a nearby town, to Entebbe where a plane was waiting.

The party was delayed by several hours after a storm broke in Entebbe but they left at around midnight.

During the flight, another problem arose in that the Queen's mourning outfit had already gone ahead and she only had a floral dress to wear.

The aircraft decided to land in North Africa where a message was sent ahead and a second black outfit was taken to London airport.

Upon the flight's arrival, the dress was taken aboard after it stopped in the remote area of the airport.

The Queen changed quickly before emerging, meeting a line-up including her uncle the Duke of Gloucester and Churchill.

It was the start of a reign that has lasted until this day.

