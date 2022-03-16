ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Biden says U.S. to give Ukraine drones, anti-aircraft systems

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eWP1G_0eh1eKai00

WASHINGTON March 16 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden on Wednesday said the United States was offering an additional $800 million in security assistance to Ukraine to combat Russia's invasion, with the new package including drones and anti-aircraft systems.

"It includes 800 anti-aircraft systems to make sure that the Ukrainian military can continue to stop the planes and helicopters that have been attacking their people," Biden said.

Reporting by Jeff Mason and Chris Gallagher in Washington, writing by Kanishka Singh; editing by Susan Heavey

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 6

??
2d ago

Biden controls nothing like other world leaders have said he isn't relevant to anything they don't even take his calls.

Reply
2
