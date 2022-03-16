ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Strictly professional Amy Dowden wows in a lace bridal gown

By Kenzi Devine For Mailonline
 4 days ago

Strictly Come Dancing professional Amy Dowden took to Instagram to share a stunning snap of her trying on a wedding dress on Tuesday.

The bride-to-be, 31, who confirmed it wouldn't be the day she is wearing on her big day, beamed in the bridal snap as she prepares for her wedding in July.

Amy stunned in an intricate mesh, lace detailed plunging wedding dress from Laura May Bridal boutique, with her blonde locks flowing freely behind her ears.

Blushing bride! Strictly Come Dancing professional Amy Dowden took to Instagram to share a stunning snap of her trying on a wedding dress on Tuesday
Getting closer: The bride-to-be, 31, who confirmed it wouldn't be the day she is wearing on her big day, beamed in the bridal snap as she prepares for her wedding in July

Amy had a full-glam makeup look with false lashes and a slick of pink lipstick, as well a pair of diamond teardrop earrings in the snap.

Amy is engaged to fellow dancer Ben jones, with the pair initially due to wed two years ago on July 25 2020 - before the marriage was postponed due to Covid.

Whilst Amy is prepping for the big day, she admitted to her 316k followers that the dress wasn't the one she'll be donning on her big day - as she keeps that a secret.

Cute! Amy is engaged to fellow dancer Ben jones, with the pair set to wed in July
Gorgeous: Amy stunned in an intricate mesh, lace detailed plunging wedding dress from Laura May Bridal boutique

The dancer also revealed that she was 'totally unorganised' and 'panicking' for the big day as it loomed closer.

In the caption, she shared: 'Who else is getting married this year? Although I was supposed to get married 2020 and everything was organised and rrready. Now it’s creeping up on me and I feel totally unorganised and panicking.

'Not turned into bridezilla yet though. Btw this is not my wedding dress (keeping that top secret) but I loved my shoot day working with @lauramaybridal trying on so many of their beautiful dresses. '

Postponed: The pair were initially due to wed two years ago on July 25 2020 - before the marriage was postponed due to Covid 
Unprepared: Taking to Stories, the star shook her head and smiled as she answered a fans question of 'Is everything ready for your wedding'

'I’m super excited but getting so nervous I’ve forgotten to do/plan/organise something!' (sic)

Amy also took to Stories to share some details on her wedding, revealing it will take place at the beginning of July.

The star shook her head and smiled as she answered a fans question of 'Is everything ready for your wedding', before also revealing she has not had her hen do' yet - and has no idea what to expect.

Amy and Ben met in 2011, but kept their romance secret for six years - previously admitting they were scared of what their dance teachers would say.

Hen do planning: She also revealed she has not had her hen do' yet - and has no idea what to expect

Daily Mail

Daily Mail

