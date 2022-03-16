NYPD: Men wanted for impersonating police in the Bronx

The search is underway for two men accused of impersonating police officers in the Bronx back in February.

Police say two unidentified men approached a a 41-year-old victim on West Kingsbridge Road Feb. 8 and pushed him against a car before identifying themselves as officers.

The suspects then allegedly went through the man's pockets and took his wallet, ID, keys, and cellphone. They fled in a black Honda CRV with a Florida license plate.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.