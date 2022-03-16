ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

NYPD: Men wanted for impersonating police in the Bronx

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 2 days ago
The search is underway for two men accused of impersonating police officers in the Bronx back in February.

Police say two unidentified men approached a a 41-year-old victim on West Kingsbridge Road Feb. 8 and pushed him against a car before identifying themselves as officers.

The suspects then allegedly went through the man's pockets and took his wallet, ID, keys, and cellphone. They fled in a black Honda CRV with a Florida license plate.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.

News 12

