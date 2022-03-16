Albert Pujols wants you to fill out an NCAA bracket

ST. LOUIS–There are lots of ways to get in on the fun of picking your favorites for the NCAA men’s basketball tournament, and former St. Louis Cardinals slugger Albert Pujols’ foundation has come up with a charitable approach to do it.

The Pujols Family Foundation has set up a ‘bracket challenge’, where fans can fill out brackets for $10. The winning bracket wins a baseball signed by Pujols.

Proceeds help fund the foundation’s efforts to help the poor in the Dominican Republic, and the Down syndrome community.

