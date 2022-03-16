ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albert Pujols wants you to fill out an NCAA bracket

ST. LOUIS–There are lots of ways to get in on the fun of picking your favorites for the NCAA men’s basketball tournament, and former St. Louis Cardinals slugger Albert Pujols’ foundation has come up with a charitable approach to do it.

The Pujols Family Foundation has set up a ‘bracket challenge’, where fans can fill out brackets for $10. The winning bracket wins a baseball signed by Pujols.

‘Highly pathogenic’ Avian flu found in St. Louis County

Proceeds help fund the foundation’s efforts to help the poor in the Dominican Republic, and the Down syndrome community.

FOX2Now

St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Jack Flaherty has shoulder tear

ST. LOUIS–The St. Louis Cardinals President of Baseball Operations John Mozeliak confirmed late Friday afternoon that pitcher Jack Flaherty will miss the start of the 2022 season. Flaherty, who missed time in 2021 with an oblique injury and shoulder issues, has a small tear in his pitching shoulder, according to Derrick Goold, Cardinals beat writer from our news partners at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
MLB
FOX2Now

Report: Missouri targets Dennis Gates in coaching search

ST. LOUIS–One week after officially dismissing Cuonzo Martin, the University of Missouri could be closing in finding his replacement. ESPN’s Pete Thamel reports Friday night that the school has targeted Cleveland State’s Dennis Gates. “A deal isn’t done, and there’s still administrative steps to take, but sources...
FOX2Now

Belleville’s Liddell leads Ohio State to NCAA tourney win

PITTSBURGH (AP) — No extended March stay for Loyola Chicago and Sister Jean this time. Not with Ohio State taking away every inch of open space. Not with E.J. Liddell creating a bit of his own with each pull-up jumper. Not with the seventh-seeded Buckeyes showing that when healthy, they can make every trip down the floor for their opponent a frustrating mess.
COLLEGE SPORTS
FOX2Now

SLU fires Women’s Basketball coach Lisa Stone

ST. LOUIS – Saint Louis University’s Women’s Basketball Coach Lisa Stone was fired Friday after 10 seasons. SLU’s director of athletics Chris May made the announcement. The school said the decision came “after an in-depth, postseason review of the program.”. “Lisa Stone did an exemplary...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

Plummer’s late free throws lift Illini by Chattanooga 54-53

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Alfonso Plummer scored 15 points, including the go-ahead free throws with 12 seconds to go, and fourth-seeded Illinois escaped 13th-seeded Chattanooga 54-53 in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday. The Big Ten co-champion Illini (23-9) never led until the final minute and survived...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
