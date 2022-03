Energy resources such as wind, solar, and energy storage will make up 15.2% of the electricity capacity for New England by 2025. The operator of the region's power grid, ISO New England, closed on its annual forward capacity auction for 2025-2026, where it works to ensure New England will have enough electricity resources to meet demand, as well as set the clearing price for power, according to a Wednesday announcement from ISO, which is based in Holyoke.

HOLYOKE, MA ・ 8 DAYS AGO