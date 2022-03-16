Logistics companies find fast growth during pandemic

The cost of putting food on the table is the highest it's been in 40 years. The biggest food price hikes are in meats, with pork and beef up 14% to 20% compared with a year ago. Food companies and some economists say pandemic disruptions, inflation and high demand are...
Though COVID-19 began with little we could do to fight against it, several companies have…
Fifty-nine percent of chief financial officers (CFOs) consider payments digitization to be “very” or “extremely” important to improving their balance sheets, according to “Business Payments Digitization,” a PYMNTS and Corcentric collaboration based on a survey of 400 CFOs from five industries. The share is...
In Michigan, the most recent numbers show unemployment is at 4.9 percent down from 5.1 in December. A high school student is in custody for threatening to bring a gun to school, an update on a Saginaw County crash and your forecast. First Warn 5: Friday evening, March 11. Updated:...
MINT HILL, NC – For some home buyers, it may have been a mistake to buy during the pandemic. The decision is one that some may regret now, and for good reason. With the market taking a sharp turn to favor the seller during the pandemic, it’s no surprise that some buyers have regrets.
Empty spots on shelves in grocery stores have become very common during the COVID-19 pandemic due to worldwide supply chain issues. Certain products disappear from shelves faster than others, as shoppers may struggle to find what they’re looking for.
Federal agencies are suing the owner of a B4B Earth Tea, a New York-based company, for falsely advertising that their herbal tea could prevent or treat COVID-19. The brand allegedly advertised on social media that Earth Tea is the “most effective [t]reatment against” COVID-19, that it “works within minutes” and will enable those who drink it to “get out of quarantine within 24 hours guaranteed,” federal authorities said in a news release.
More than 400 Family Dollar locations remained temporarily closed Sunday as the discount retailer worked to recover from a massive rodent infestation at one of its distribution centers. The Food and Drug Administration first sent an inspector to the West Memphis, Arkansas, facility in January following a consumer complaint, The...
As employees of Silicon Valley companies prepare to return to their offices, some are lamenting the loss of certain workplace perks. At least one worker at Meta Platforms Inc. is annoyed at the curtailment of a couple of particular perks — free laundry service and free food. The company,...
SOME California families will receive up to $1,500 every month for the next two years, starting in April. Households already receiving help through CalWORKs are the focus of the basic income pilot program. 54 families in Yolo, California will benefit from the program, and eligible candidates must also have at...
RALEIGH, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The North Carolina Division of Employment Security failed to issue “$438 million of first unemployment benefit payments” in a timely manner during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a report from the State Auditor. A performance audit found that DES did not issue first unemployment benefit payments […]
SuperMeat, a cell-cultured meat company based in Israel, and Ajinomoto, a large Japanese food and biotechnology conglomerate, announced today the formation of a strategic partnership to “to establish a commercially viable supply chain platform for the cultivated meat industry.”. According to the announcement, the partnership, which will include an...
This file was updated at 3:14 p.m. ET with corrected information from Seko Logistics. With China locking down the port city of Shenzhen on Sunday in hopes of reducing a COVID-19 spread, Seko Logistics warned clients that the measure will impact the delivery of products from that region. Other companies,...
The CDC is closely monitoring coronavirus levels in wastewater in the U.S. and has confirmed this week that in early March there was an increase in levels across areas of the country. This is despite a recent low of reported COVID cases. The CDC captures wastewater data for about 650...
XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE: XPO) said on Tuesday it plans to split its key North American business units into two publicly traded units and aims to divest its European business and North American intermodal operation, a move that it says will unlock value for investors. What Happened: The trucking and...
Security provider Liberty Defense Group (LDG), a firm founded by military veterans Jon Reeves and Ryan Hansen in 2016, which offers security and transportation services for the medical marijuana industry has launched a cannabis transportation software platform called Drop Point, reported talkbusiness.net. According to its founders, Drop Point is a...
