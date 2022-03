Minnesota native Niko Medved grew up in Big Ten country and strongly despised Michigan. So now, the Colorado State coach has a chance to knock off the Wolverines with everything on the line. Colorado State and Michigan will square off Thursday in one of the most highly-anticipated first-round matchups in the 2022 NCAA Tournament. Colorado State is itching for its first NCAA Tournament win since 2013.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO