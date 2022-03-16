Updated: KYTC now says closure of Ky. 172 will not be necessary, long delays expected

On the morning of Feb. 26, 1972, many in the Buffalo Creek community of Logan County, West Virginia, were on edge. Multiple warnings had been issued to regulators, coal company officials, and even the governor of West Virginia about what could happen if the coal waste impoundment dams in their community failed. Then, at 8 a.m. that day, those warnings became a reality as approximately 125 million gallons of coal waste material rushed out of the impoundment and swept through the community. By the end of the disaster, 125 lives were lost, thousands of homes were destroyed and investigations and regulatory actions ensued.

LOGAN COUNTY, WV ・ 15 DAYS AGO