Environment

Rain, snow back in the forecast Wednesday night

9News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRain developing this afternoon will change...

www.9news.com

WKTV

Heavy snow begins Friday night

Morning: Mostly cloudy. Mid 20s. Afternoon: Mostly cloudy. High 48. Tonight: Rain then snow. Low 29. Tomorrow: Heavy snow and gusty winds. High 32. Low 15. ***Saturday is a Stormtracker 2 Alert Day due to the potential of a winter storm***. *** A winter storm warning has been issued for...
WSAZ

Winter Storm Watch | 3 to 6 inches likely

(WSAZ) - The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch for the WSAZ viewing area commencing late Friday night into Saturday. This means the likelihood of significant impacts from snow accumulations. The snow will start as a mixed bag of rain, sleet and wet snow late Friday night...
CBS News

Major winter storm to strike several states with ice and heavy snow

A variety of winter weather hazards are forecast to make their way through several states through Friday, the National Weather Service said, prompting winter weather alerts to take effect for tens of millions of Americans. The storm system may bring record-breaking low temperatures in the West, along with risks for power outages, hazardous travel and tree damage across the nation.
KTVZ

More snow coming

The next system pushing into the NW will thicken the clouds over the mountains and ramp up the winds, as well. Mt. Bachelor won't see a lot of snow today, but both the wind and the snowfall will pick up tonight. The mountain will see 1-3 inches of new snow Tuesday, with snow showers lasting into Tuesday night. Clearing Wednesday won't last long, as more snow showers will press in Thursday. Snow showers are expected through Sunday, with the heaviest snowfall Saturday and Saturday night.
BEND, OR
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
NBCMontana

Weekend cold front to bring light snow accumulations

A weak disturbance will spark off a few rain and snow showers today and Saturday. Daytime highs will be in the 40s and 50s. A cold front will bring gusty winds and lower snow levels Saturday night/early Sunday. Snow accumulations are expected across southwest Montana. We could see up to 2 inches of snow in Dillon, Ennis and Bozeman. The Madison, Gallatin and Tobacco Root Ranges could see as much as 6 inches of snow. Daytime temperatures will be in the upper 30s and low 40s.
WTKR

'Bomb Cyclone' to dump snow across much of the US over the weekend

A powerful, late-winter storm combining rivers of moisture and frigid temperatures is expected to dump snow from the Deep South all the way north to the Canadian border over the weekend, forecasters said on Friday. With snowfall totals ranging from about four inches in northern parts of Alabama and Mississippi...
27 First News

Turning cold as storm moves through: How much snow to expect

Storm Team 27 is tracking a winter storm that is moving through the Valley. Watch the video above for an in-depth view of this storm. A winter storm is impacting the Valley. See the latest Weather Alerts here. Snow showers will continue into early Saturday morning. Lake effect snow showers...
WTRF

A chance for rain/snow for Wednesday morning across Northern WV and Southeastern OH

TONIGHT: Colder air funneled its way back into the Ohio Valley for our Tuesday. The good news is, most of the day was precip free and dry! There were even a few pockets of sunshine for some portions of the Ohio Valley. It was a very seasonable day as well. Although it was colder than the weekend, we did default temps back to the mid 40s for our daytime high. Mid 40s is our typical temperature range for early March standards. Cloud cover will stay prominent is as we head past dinner into the evening hours. Another weather disturbance has its sights set on the region. We will likely start as rain with a changeover to snow as approach the morning commute tomorrow. Overnight lows will be in the mid to low 30s.
101.5 WPDH

Hudson Valley Schools Shut Down Over Rain/Snow Mix Wednesday

Today's snow and rain forecast has forced many local school districts to cancel classes. The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for some parts of the Hudson Valley, predicting up to four inches of snow. Final totals, however, may be much less significant in some areas of the region.
HUDSON, NY
CBS42.com

Friday Night Rain Becoming Saturday Morning Snow

We are in for cornucopia of weather over the next 48 hours. Starting with tonight with a clear sky, lows in the 40s. Tomorrow, highs will climb nicely into the low 70s. It will remain dry to start Friday, we will even see a good amount of sunshine. Then, clouds slowly build in by the afternoon. Rain noses into west Alabama by 8pm and continues to move across the state through the overnight hours.
ALABAMA STATE

