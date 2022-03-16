Rain, snow back in the forecast Wednesday night

TONIGHT: Colder air funneled its way back into the Ohio Valley for our Tuesday. The good news is, most of the day was precip free and dry! There were even a few pockets of sunshine for some portions of the Ohio Valley. It was a very seasonable day as well. Although it was colder than the weekend, we did default temps back to the mid 40s for our daytime high. Mid 40s is our typical temperature range for early March standards. Cloud cover will stay prominent is as we head past dinner into the evening hours. Another weather disturbance has its sights set on the region. We will likely start as rain with a changeover to snow as approach the morning commute tomorrow. Overnight lows will be in the mid to low 30s.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 10 DAYS AGO