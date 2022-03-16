Kylie Jenner on postpartum recovery after second baby: ‘It’s OK to not be OK’

In her latest Instagram Story, Kylie Jenner is sharing a rare vulnerable moment with fans about her postpartum recovery. Six weeks ago, Jenner welcomed her son, Wolf, and she wanted to update everyone on how she's been doing in hopes that other moms may need to hear what she has to say, too.

"This experience for me personally has been a little harder than with my daughter," she says, referring to her oldest daughter, Stormi. She says that postpartum has been harder this time around.

Kylie Jenner/Instagram

"It's not easy mentally, physically, spiritually, it's just crazy," she continues. "And yeah, I didn't just want to get back to life without saying that because I think we can look on the internet — for other moms going through it right now — we can go on the internet, and it might look a lot easier for other people, and put the pressure on us, but it hasn't been easy for me."

She talks about exercising and trying to do things she'd normally do, and finding it difficult to have the motivation to do them.

"It's been hard," she said about keeping with her regular routine. "I didn't even think I'd make it to this workout today. But I'm here, and I'm feeling better. So you got this!"

In a follow-up story, she reminds her fellow mama followers that we don't have to be on top of everything all the time, nor do we need to succumb to the pressure to be the best versions of ourselves at all times.

"It's OK not to be OK. Once I realized that I was putting some pressure on myself... And I just keep reminding myself I made a whole human, a beautiful healthy boy."

Kylie Jenner/Instagram

It should be said that going from one child to two is a massive shock to the family dynamic. It really is. There were weeks where I'd be holding my screaming newborn while my toddler needed me at the same time, and I'd cry and wonder, "WHAT HAVE WE DONE" more than once. The reminder that we don't have to adjust instantaneously (or adjust seamlessly) is a welcome one. It's a huge deal to add another baby to the family!

"We have to stop putting pressure on ourselves to be 'back,' " Jenner said. "Not even physically, just mentally, after birth. So yeah, just sending some love. I love you guys!"

And we love a mama who reminds us that this motherhood stuff is hard. Really hard. Even when it's really really worth it.