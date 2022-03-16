ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

ESPN tries to bring glamor back to ‘MNF’ with $165 million Joe Buck-Troy Aikman booth

By Andrew Marchand
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

With its $165 million booth of Joe Buck and Troy Aikman, ESPN believes it is restoring the glamor to “Monday Night Football.”

From Howard Cosell and Don Meredith to Al Michaels and John Madden, MNF has been a staple of American television culture.

So now, Howard, Dandy Don, Michaels and Madden are joined by Joe and Troy.

On Wednesday, ESPN officially announced that Buck and Aikman have left Fox for “Monday Night Football.” Aikman, according to sources, has signed a five-year, $90 million contract , tying CBS’ Tony Romo for the largest yearly NFL TV salary, while Buck has inked a five-year deal for $75 million .

These deals will take them through 2027, when ABC/ESPN will have the Super Bowl. By leaving Fox, Buck and Aikman passed on calling two of the next three Super Bowls.

Last year, ESPN brought some long-needed buzz to Mondays with the Manningcast, featuring Peyton and Eli. Their deal is a bit more complicated because it includes their ESPN+ shows, but they are at the least in the Aikman/Romo range of $18 million a year, meaning ESPN will be paying around $50 million per year on MNF announcers. The Mannings only do 10 glorified Zoom games.

https://embed.acast.com/e8694331-5bf3-4cf2-8bce-2551592c0cbe/62312a641c32520012d984f4?accentColor=2a2a2a&bgColor=f6f6f6&font-family=proxima%20nova&logo=false&secondaryColor=cc3333

This all leads to the question of: Why? It is about the games, right? No one watches for the announcers, correct?

Internally, ESPN believes it will sell more and greater advertising, while externally, it has finally satisfied the NFL, which has been disappointed with ESPN’s crews from Joe Tessitore, Jason Witten and Booger McFarland to Steve Levy, Louis Riddick Jr. and Brian Griese.

“Monday Night Football,” which ESPN will pay around $2.7 billion per year for on its new deal that extends for 11 years, is expected to have something of a renaissance in the next couple of seasons, because ESPN is going to add late-season flex scheduling.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02xupu_0eh1avx500 ESPN officially announced the signings of Joe Buck (l.) and Troy Aikman (r.) on Wednesday.FOX

While this won’t be good for fans with tickets for Sunday games, the NFL will have the option to move marquee matchups to Monday night. ESPN is calculating that the prestige of having first-name guys, like Joe, Troy, Peyton and Eli, could lead to a better schedule from the NFL.

While ESPN deserves credit — forgetting if you think it is too much or not for announcers — for putting together such a marquee booth, it did not do right by the previous teams of Tessitore, Witten, McFarland, Levy, Griese and Riddick.

It is easy to say how bad they were, but they were not put in position to succeed as neither trio had ever worked together or on the NFL before and were thrust into the national spotlight.

Beyond excited for the next chapter of my life. Here we go!!! @TroyAikman @espn pic.twitter.com/ggdlnziFQy

— Joe Buck (@Buck) March 16, 2022 https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Griese has already left ESPN to become the 49ers quarterback’s coach . Levy and Riddick are the favorites to do the few extra games that Buck and Aikman don’t call, according to sources, as ESPN will have 22 games next season and 25 in 2023.

Buck has been calling the NFL for almost three decades, with 20 of those years with Aikman. Buck is in the Pro Football Hall of Fame as an announcer , while Aikman is there as a player.

Everyone can have an opinion of how good they are, but they have a comfortable, big-game feel. They know what they are doing. The audience is familiar with them. And while, yes, the money is ridiculous, it is harder than it looks to call games at the highest level.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=213JIa_0eh1avx500 Joe Buck (l.) and Troy Aikman (r.) have been broadcast partners for 20 years.AP

For Buck, 52, this is of course largely a financial decision, as he was making a little less than $10 million at Fox. But it is more than that. It is family.

Buck is married to ESPN feature reporter Michelle Beisner-Buck. A year ago, Beisner-Buck re-signed with ESPN on a new two-year deal, according to sources. If that doesn’t happen, this doesn’t happen.

Buck and his wife have two 5-year-old boys. It is his second marriage and almost his second life.

He and his wife will travel together to work MNF. In the offseason, Buck will produce content for ESPN+ and might work on some features for E:60. He and his wife might even produce some together.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CKvJd_0eh1avx500 Joe Buck (l.) and his wife Michelle Beisner-Buck (r.) will now work together at ESPN.FOX Image Collection via Getty Images

As for the World Series, Buck was planning on giving that up after this season, even if he had stayed at Fox. Fox did try to keep Buck with a $12 million-a-year offer. At ESPN, he is not expected to do baseball, meaning he will work less and be home for his family more.

The favorites to replace Buck at Fox is 48-year-old Kevin Burkhardt, as the Super Bowl caller, and Joe Davis, 34, on MLB. Greg Olsen is the favorite for the NFL analyst job, but nothing is just completed on any front just yet.

Al Michaels, 77, is at the half-yard line with Amazon that could still have a small NBC component, and a yearly salary that might surpass Buck’s. If Buck hadn’t signed on with ESPN, Michaels was in the on-deck circle for a three-year deal that would have allowed Michaels to return to MNF.

Instead, it is Buck and Aikman. “Monday Night Football” feels a little bigger again. From Cosell and Dandy Don to Michaels and Madden to … Joe and Troy.

Amazon expansion

Amazon Sports continues to expand. It has added Matt Newman to be the head of original content. He will be in charge of developing original sports docuseries, flims and scripted projects. Amazon wants to build on existing shows like “All or Nothing,” which Amazon has done on NFL and Premier League teams. Newman was previously co-head of Amazon Movies.

Newman will report into Amazon’s vice president of Global Sports, Marie Donoghue, who made her name at ESPN with the acclaimed “30-for-30” series. Amazon Sports is growing into a full network, as it has live sports, including exclusive coverage of “Thursday Night Football” next year and it will build out with more studio shows in the near future.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Look: Joe Buck’s Wife Welcomes Her Husband To ESPN

Joe Buck and Troy Aikman are officially joining The Worldwide Leader in Sports. On Wednesday, ESPN formally announced the signings of Buck and Aikman to multi-year deals as the new Monday Night Football broadcasters. Per the press release, they will also contribute to ESPN+ in unspecified projects. Adjusting to a...
NFL
The Spun

Tom Brady’s Ex-Teammate Believes Something Else Happened

Tom Brady’s former New England Patriots teammate Tedy Bruschi is one of the many people surprised by the all-time great quarterback’s abrupt decision to rejoin the Tampa Bay Buccaneers earlier this week. Brady, who Bruschi describes as “calculated,” was retired for just 40 days before he ultimately announced...
NFL
The Spun

In Photos: Troy Aikman’s Dating History Over The Years

Troy Aikman made major sports media headlines this week. The former Dallas Cowboys star quarterback turned broadcaster is reportedly leaving FOX. Aikman, a Hall of Famer, is reportedly leaving his longtime network for an opportunity with ESPN’s Monday Night Football. Aikman is reportedly getting close to $100 million from...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Levy
Person
Joe Buck
Person
Jason Witten
Person
Howard Cosell
Person
Tony Romo
Person
Joe Davis
Person
Joe Tessitore
Person
Al Michaels
The Spun

Genie Bouchard Reportedly Breaks Up With NFL Quarterback Boyfriend

Love is apparently dead, folks. SI Swimsuit model Genie Bouchard has ended her relationship with an NFL quarterback boyfriend, per a TMZ Sports report. Genie Bouchard and Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph had been dating for nearly two years. The two have recently ended their relationship, however. “Tennis star Genie Bouchard...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Espn#American Football#Mnf#Cbs#Abc Espn#Fox Buck#Manningcast
The Spun

Former Ohio State Coach Urban Meyer Lands New Job

Former Ohio State Buckeyes and NFL head coach Urban Meyer has landed a new job – but it’s not in coaching. On Wednesday, Meyer was announced as the newest board member of THE Foundation, an organization aimed at helping Ohio State athletes land Name, Image and Likeness deals.
NFL
The Spun

Video: Here’s How Joe Buck Is Saying Goodbye To FOX

On the same day ESPN officially announced his hiring, Joe Buck made one last appearance on FOX programming. The renowned NFL and MLB broadcaster was revealed as a contestant on The Masked Singer. So one could technically say his 28-year career with FOX ended by getting kicked off a game show after a ravenous crowd repeatedly implored him to “take it off.”
NFL
The Spun

Tony Romo Is Trending Following The Troy Aikman Announcement

On Wednesday morning, ESPN officially announced Joe Buck and Troy Aikman as their Monday Night Football broadcasting team for the foreseeable future. Aiman will reportedly make over $18 million per season calling games. Of course, that immediately had fans bringing up Tony Romo, who was previously the highest-paid color analyst.
NFL
The Spun

Joe Buck, Troy Aikman Will Make History Next Season

Joe Buck and Troy Aikman have officially signed with ESPN as they’ll be the duo for Monday Night Football. Both left FOX after this season to join the network and this season will mark the 21st season together in the book. That matches Pat Summerall and John Madden’s all-time record as on-air NFL partners.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
MLB
The Spun

Browns Reportedly Release 2-Time Pro Bowler

The Cleveland Browns have made a number of controversial cuts early in this free agency cycle. Their latest release is their starting tight end. According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, the Browns are going to release tight end Austin Hooper with a post-June 1 designation. Hooper started 16 games for the Browns in 2021 and had 38 receptions for 345 yards and three touchdowns.
NFL
The Spun

ESPN Announces Joe Buck, Troy Aikman Addition: Fans React

On Wednesday, ESPN confirmed its massive free agency moves this offseason. Pulling veteran broadcasters Troy Aikman and Joe Buck from their longtime positions with Fox, the worldwide leader has landed the duo as the new voice of ESPN’s Monday Night Football. “ESPN signs legendary #NFL duo Joe Buck &...
NFL
Outsider.com

Uncut with Jay Cutler: Greg Olsen Opens Up About Life After Football, Possibly Taking Over For Troy Aikman at FOX

This week on Uncut with Jay Cutler, the retired NFL quarterback welcomes his former Chicago Bears teammate Greg Olsen to the show. Cutler and Olsen played in Chicago together during the 2009 and 2010 seasons before the Bears traded the tight end to the Carolina Panthers. Olsen officially retired as well in March 2021 and immediately joined FOX Sports as a broadcaster.
NFL
Yardbarker

Price ESPN paid to trade for Joe Buck revealed

Joe Buck had one year remaining on his deal with FOX when he accepted an offer to join his longtime partner Troy Aikman at ESPN. In addition to paying Buck a massive amount of money, ESPN also had to make a trade with the play-by-play announcer’s former employer. According...
FOOTBALL
The Spun

Look: Former Packers WR Reportedly Signing With Division Rival

Losing a player in free agency hurts. Losing a free agent to a divisional rival stings even more. The Green Bay Packers have reportedly lost free-agent wide receiver Equanimeous St. Brown to a NFC North rival. St. Brown is signing a one-year deal with the Chicago Bears, per a report....
NFL
CNBC

Joe Buck and Troy Aikman leave Fox to host ESPN's Monday Night Football

The superstar announcing team of Joe Buck and Troy Aikman is leaving Fox to host "Monday Night Football" for ESPN, the sports network announced. Buck and Aikman called games, including six Super Bowls, for 20 seasons on Fox. The superstar announcing team of Joe Buck and Troy Aikman is leaving...
FOOTBALL
The Spun

Joe Buck Has Message For Fans After Officially Joining ESPN

Joe Buck is ready to rock with ESPN after the network officially announced the news on Wednesday afternoon. Buck has left FOX and joined ESPN to be the play-by-play announcer for Monday Night Football starting in 2022. Troy Aikman will be joining him as a color commentator after they both did work for FOX.
FOOTBALL
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
18K+
Followers
14K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy