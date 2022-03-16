ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chinese agent tried to sabotage protester’s congressional run, feds claim

By Ben Kesslen and
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago
Qiming Lin was charged on March 16, 2022, with a plot to undermine the congressional campaign of a former Tiananmen Square protester running for Congress. Eastern District of New York

A man working on behalf of the Chinese government tried to sabotage the campaign of a Tiananmen Square protester and vocal critic of China who is running for Congress in New York, according to a complaint unsealed Wednesday.

Qiming Lin hired a private investigator to dig up dirt on the unnamed candidate, according to federal prosecutors. Lin also allegedly planned a scheme to hire a woman to have a relationship with the man who would then come forward and ruin his reputation.

The target of the plan was “a former student leader of the Tiananmen Square protests from 1989, who later escaped to the United States and served in the US military,” according to the complaint, which only refers to the candidate as “the victim.”

“The Victim travelled to Hong Kong in 2015 to join prodemocracy demonstrations. The Victim lives in the Eastern District of New York,” prosecutors said, claiming the Chinese government hoped to “prevent the candidate from drawing additional public attention to himself and his political speech.”

“Right now, we don’t want him to be elected,” Lin wrote in a message, according to the complaint.

Xiong Yan is running for Congress and is likely the targeted candidate.
Yan was a student leader of the Tiananmen Square protests in 1989.

The candidate is likely Xiong Yan, a Tiananmen protester and Chinese dissident who served as a chaplain for the US Army in Iraq, who is running for Congress in the 2022 midterm elections in New York’s 1st District on Long Island. He could not be immediately reached Wednesday.

Prosecutors claim Lin said in a recorded call Tuesday that he was waiting for final approval for his scheme, which had not yet been carried out. He is accused of conspiring to commit harassment and conspiring to do so with a false identification.

Lin is allegedly a retired member of China’s intelligence agency, the Chinese Ministry of State Security, and is a Chinese citizen who currently lives in the country’s mainland.

