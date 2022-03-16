ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Murdaugh friend charged with aiding insurance fraud scheme

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2n4H7g_0eh1aqXS00

A longtime friend of South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh now faces 18 charges involving the theft of more than $3 million in insurance money from the family of Murdaugh's dead housekeeper, according to newly unsealed court documents.

An indictment made public Wednesday accuses Cory Fleming of working with Murdaugh to defraud the sons of Gloria Satterfield, who died following a fall at the Murdaugh home in 2018, by suing Murdaugh on behalf of the sons but diverting the resulting insurance payouts to Murdaugh and himself.

Fleming also wrote himself checks from Satterfield's estate to pay for his own mortgage, credit card debt, tax payments, video games and other purchases, prosecutors said.

The sons said in a lawsuit that they never got any of the money. They said Murdaugh convinced them at their mother's funeral to use Fleming as their attorney and sue him for wrongful death, without disclosing that Fleming had been his college roommate and godfather to at least one of Murdaugh’s sons.

According to the latest indictment, Fleming, 53, chose not tell Satterfield's sons about two settlements he secured from insurers. He instead knowingly moved money from both agreements to a fraudulent bank account Murdaugh had named similarly to that of a company that handles settlements, authorities said.

Fleming has previously said he was helping the sons' new lawyers and maintained he “was not a willing participant in Mr. Murdaugh’s scheme but was used," according to a joint statement between Fleming and the sons' attorneys in October.

Attorneys listed for Fleming did not immediately respond to a request for comment Wednesday. Fleming plans to turn himself in before a virtual bond hearing scheduled for Thursday, said Robert Kittle, a spokesman for the state attorney general’s office.

Eric Bland and Ronnie Richter, attorneys for the Satterfield sons, said Wednesday that the grand jury clearly did not believe Fleming's defense that he was yet another of Murdaugh's victims: “ Justice may move slow but when it moves it comes crashing down like a tidal wave,” they said in a statement.

Grand jurors also issued four new charges for Murdaugh. Murdaugh currently faces 75 state charges, among them trust, forgery, money laundering, computer crime and now criminal conspiracy with Fleming, altogether accusing him of stealing nearly $8.5 million intended for victims of wrongful death and insurance settlements. He's also accused of trying to arrange his own death so his surviving son could collect a $10 million life insurance policy.

Murdaugh, 53, has been jailed since October. A judge set his bail at $7 million and refused to reduce it, even as Murdaugh’s lawyer argued his bank accounts were seized in civil lawsuits and he could barely afford to buy underwear at the Richland County jail. He has pinned his problems on a years-long drug addiction.

His legal troubles were revealed after his wife Maggie, 52, and son Paul , 22, were killed in a shooting at the family’s home in June. Murdaugh’s lawyers insisted he had nothing to do with it, calling on investigators to work as hard to find their killers as they are trying to unravel Murdaugh’s finances.

Murdaugh's great-grandfather, grandfather and father were all elected prosecutors in Hampton County, where his family law firm bore the Murdaugh moniker until recently. The South Carolina Supreme Court has suspended Murdaugh and Fleming from practicing law in the state.

Comments / 0

Related
beckershospitalreview.com

12 physicians sentenced in $250M billing fraud scheme

Twelve physicians in Michigan and Ohio were among 16 defendants sentenced to prison for a healthcare fraud scheme that involved submitting $250 million in false billings to insurers, the Justice Department said March 9. Prosecutors said the physicians refused to prescribe opioids to patients with back pain unless they received...
MICHIGAN STATE
1420 WBSM

Taunton Couple Charged With 18 Counts of Fraud

BOSTON — A Taunton couple who founded a Boston-based nonprofit has been indicted by a federal grand jury for allegedly defrauding the organization and its donors, along with the state unemployment office and a mortgage lender in Chicago. The U.S. Attorney's Office stated that Taunton residents Monica Cannon-Grant, 41,...
TAUNTON, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cory Fleming
Navy Times

Marine veteran sentenced to 6 years in prison for fraud scheme

KALISPELL, Mont. — In order to convince the wealthy Whitefish philanthropist Michael Goguen to fund bogus covert military operations across the globe, Matthew A. Marshall spun one elaborate deception after another while portraying himself as a high-ranking intelligence official on a hero’s crusade to quash terrorism, even going so far as to get a tattoo of the U.S. Marine Corps “Force Recon” insignia and send his unsuspecting victim a string of prayer beads he claimed to have removed from the body of a dead terrorist, a flourish engineered “to add color to his claimed CIA affiliation,” according to federal prosecutors.
KALISPELL, MT
WJBF

South Carolina man who made children pee in bottles during drive to Myrtle Beach convicted on drug trafficking charges

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — An Orangeburg man has been convicted for drug and weapons charges in connection to an arrest that happened while he was driving through the night from Connecticut to Myrtle Beach, according to authorities. Anthony Cyquan Herring, 40, has been found guilty of Distribution of Heroin and Fentanyl, along with the […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
Lake and McHenry County Scanner

5 years in prison for Harvard woman who was found with over $30,000 in drugs, gun

A 20-year-old woman found with almost $31,000 worth of drugs and a handgun in McHenry County has been sentenced to five years in prison. Roxanna Jimenez, 20, of the 600 block of Driftwood Lane in Harvard, was charged with possession of cannabis between 500-2,000 grams with intent to deliver, possession of cannabis between 500-2,000 grams, four counts of possession of a controlled substance, possession of a firearm without a valid FOID, illegal possession of ammunition, two counts of possession of 15-100 grams of LSD, possession of cannabis between 2,000-5,000 grams with intent to deliver and possession of cannabis between 500-2,000 grams.
HARVARD, IL
moneytalksnews.com

FBI Warns of a Growing Scam That Hijacks Your Phone

Cellphones are an essential part of our day-to-day lives. Now, the FBI is warning the public about a scam that could compromise your phone. The federal law enforcement agency says crooks are using so-called “SIM swapping” to rob people of millions of dollars by stealing money from fiat and virtual currency accounts.
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Insurance Fraud#Shooting#State Insurance#Insurance Plans
WSAV News 3

Newspaper: SC county court clerk gave herself $30,000 raise

KINGSTREE, S.C. (AP) — The elected court clerk in Williamsburg County gave herself a $30,000 raise last year using federal money set aside to improve collecting child support. The Post and Courier reports that the State Law Enforcement Division is investigating the office of Clerk of Court Sharon Staggers. Public records show Staggers is now […]
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, SC
WILX-TV

2 women sent to prison for committing $1.2M in food stamp fraud

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Two women were given prison sentences following convictions for $1.2 million in food stamp fraud. Ana Rioja, 51, and Maria Consuelo de Ureno, 55, pleaded guilty on May 12, 2021, to conspiring to commit and committing Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program fraud, reported by KWTX. U.S. District...
WACO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
MLive

Open-mouth kiss passed drug balloon to inmate, gets woman 2 years in prison

A Tennessee woman was sentenced yesterday to two years in prison for passing drugs to an inmate during an open-mouth kiss in 2017. According to the United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania, Lisa Montpelier, 48, of Johnson City, Tennessee, was sentenced to 24 months in prison followed by two years of supervised release by U.S. District Court Chief Judge Matthew W. Brann.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Shore News Network

United States Postal Service Letter Carrier Sentenced to Six Years in Federal Prison for Bank and Mail Fraud Conspiracy

Maryland – U.S. District Judge Catherine C. Blake sentenced Johnson B. Ogunlana, age 25, of Edgewood, Maryland, to six years in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release for conspiracy to commit bank fraud and mail fraud, access device fraud, aggravated identity theft, and theft of mail by a postal employee. As part of his sentencing, Ogunlana has been ordered to pay $232,588 in restitution.
EDGEWOOD, MD
Daily Mail

North Carolina cop is arrested after 'trying to sell 56 grams of cocaine for $2,600 while in uniform and sitting in his police car'

A North Carolina police officer is accused of selling 56 grams of cocaine for $2,600 while he was in uniform and sitting in his patrol car, according to federal prosecutors. Raleigh police officer Keven Rodriguez, 33, was taken into custody by agents with the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) on Wednesday after a judge issued a warrant for his arrest, U.S. Attorney Michael Easley said at a news conference.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
The Independent

The Independent

551K+
Followers
185K+
Post
254M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy