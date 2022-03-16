ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Payment of £400m debt helped secure release of Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe

By Gavin Cordon
The Independent
The Independent
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37D33U_0eh1apej00

The settlement of a 40-year-old debt dating back to the time of the Shah of Iran was the key to unlocking the deal which secured the release of Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe and her fellow detainees.

The payment of almost £400 million to Tehran was the final step in a carefully choreographed set of diplomatic manoeuvres which saw the British-Iranian mother board the flight back to freedom and her family.

It relates to an order placed by the pro-Western Shah in the 1970s for 1,500 British Chieftain tanks and 250 armoured recovery vehicles for the Iranian armed forces.

An estimated £650 million was paid to International Military Services (IMS), a subsidiary of the Ministry of Defence, for the equipment.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vs0sc_0eh1apej00

But when the Shah was toppled in the Iranian revolution of 1979, Britain cancelled the order with only 185 tanks having been delivered.

Iran has been trying to get back the outstanding cash for the undelivered vehicles ever since.

In 1990, the Tehran government began lengthy proceedings through the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC), which rules on trade disputes between countries, to recover the money.

In 2001, the ICC found in favour of Iran, a ruling that was upheld on appeal in 2009.

By that time however Iran was the subject of international sanctions over its banned nuclear programme and the UK – while accepting the ICC ruling – said it could not return the money without breaching their provisions.

After Ms Zaghari-Ratcliffe was arrested on spying charges in 2016, her the family said she had been told by her interrogators that her detention was linked to the outstanding debt.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0D5zsy_0eh1apej00

Officially both the UK and the Iranians denied there was any link between the two cases but it was becoming increasingly clear that Tehran saw Ms Zaghari-Ratcliffe and other dual nationals as a form of leverage in thee dispute.

In London, there was a deep reluctance to be seen to be paying anything which might be perceived as a ransom to secure her freedom.

However, ministers have been facing a growing clamour – including from former foreign secretaries Jeremy Hunt, Jack Straw and Sir Malcolm Rifkind – to settle its legal obligations.

When Liz Truss became foreign secretary in September 2021 she was said to have made dealing with the issues of the detainees and the debt her “number one priority”.

At a meeting with her Iranian counterpart Hossein Amirabdollahian at the United Nations in New York – the first face-to-face talks at that level in three years – they agreed to work to resolve the two disputes “in parallel”.

In October, a team of highly experienced Foreign Office negotiators was dispatched to Tehran to begin intensive talks aimed at finding a way through the diplomatic impasse.

Later that month Ms Truss spoke again to Mr Amirabdollahian to give further impetus to the talks.

In December, at a gathering of Gulf foreign ministers at her official country residence at Chevening, she met the Omani foreign minster Sayyid Badr Albusaidi, securing his assistance in the final stages of the negotiations.

In February, Ms Truss held a third meeting with Mr Amirabdollahian in the Omani capital, Muscat, ahead of a final round of negotiations.

The result was that the UK has agreed to pay £393.8 million to settle the historic IMS debt.

In her statement, Ms Truss said funds were being released in “full compliance with UK and international sanctions and all legal obligations” and would be “ring-fenced solely for the purchase of humanitarian goods”.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Priti Patel refuses to waive visa rules for fleeing Ukrainian refugees because of ‘security advice’

Priti Patel has refused to copy the EU by waiving visa rules for refugees fleeing Ukraine, insisting it would undermine “the strongest security advice”.A fellow cabinet minister had hinted a rethink was on the way – after strict limits even on bringing in the family members of Ukrainians already in the UK were attacked as “shameful”.But the home secretary ruled out waiving visas, telling MPs: “The approach we are taking is based on the strongest security advice.”Ms Patel claimed up to 100,000 Ukrainians could still come to the UK – even though only the partners, children or sick relatives...
POLITICS
The Independent

Former US secretary of state attacks UK ‘blood money’ paid to free Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe

A former US secretary of state has attacked the “blood money” used to help secure the freedom of Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, as the payment kicked off a trans-Atlantic row.Mike Pompeo also accused the UK of “appeasement” of Iran – warning the £393.8m would be used to fund terrorism, not be ringfenced for “humanitarian purposes” as London is claiming.The comments reflect anger over the fate of Morad Tahbaz, a US, British and Iranian citizen whom the US was also seeking to release, but who remains in Iran.Boris Johnson’s spokesman was forced to deny the UK was “ratting” on an agreement not...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Liz Truss
Person
Malcolm Rifkind
Person
Jack Straw
IN THIS ARTICLE
#International Sanctions#Detainees#British#Iranian#The Ministry Of Defence
Daily Mail

Captured Russian conscripts say their forces are being decimated by Ukraine and regularly run out of food as they apologise for attacking the country 'like fascists'

Russian conscripts who were captured by Ukrainian forces say they were deceived into believing the war was a military training exercise and have apologised for attacking Ukraine 'like fascists'. The five Russian captives, who were all called up for military service in June 2021, spoke at a media briefing at...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
International Trade
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
BBC

Saudi Arabia executes 81 men in one day

Saudi Arabia says it executed 81 men on Saturday - more than during the whole of last year. The group - including seven Yemenis and one Syrian national - were convicted of "multiple heinous crimes", including terrorism, state news agency SPA said. Some were charged with belonging to the Islamic...
MIDDLE EAST
Indy100

The map of where you need to go to survive a nuclear war

Things are getting.... worrying. Vladimir Putin has put Russia’s nuclear deterrent forces on high alert, citing “aggressive statements” by NATO and tough financial sanctions, and increased the risk of a devastating nuclear war in the process.The move followed a message from Putin who warned that anyone who tried to “hinder” Russia’s invasion of Ukraine will see “consequences you have never seen in your history”.Russia’s foreign minister Sergei Lavrov has also warned a third World War would be ‘nuclear and destructive’.If you want to survive an immediate strike in a conflict between nuclear superpowers, it follows that you'll want to avoid...
POLITICS
TheWrap

Arnold Schwarzenegger Sends Damning Message to Russian People: ‘I Ask You to Help Me Spread the Truth’ (Video)

“I’m speaking to you today because there are things that are going on in the world that are being kept from you, terrible things that you should know about.”. Former California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger recorded a searing, inspiring, nine-minute message to the Russian people, soldiers and Vladimir Putin himself in which he aims to spread the truth about the war in Ukraine and combat the Russian government’s disinformation campaign.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

The Independent

551K+
Followers
185K+
Post
254M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy