ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

Verses in solidarity with those under fire

By Letters
The Guardian
The Guardian
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1V8LkK_0eh1ao1E00
Photograph: lechatnoir/Getty Images

Thank you to Simon Armitage for his moving poem, and to Harriet Sherwood for providing the wider context (Poet laureate Simon Armitage writes Ukraine war poem Resistance, 11 March). There is of course also the poetry written during the siege of Leningrad in the second world war – particularly poignant in the current situation.

Aileen Rambow

London

Trevor Lindley

Weymouth, Dorset

It can be hard to view all the creatures residing in our garden with equanimity (The Guardian view on slugs and snails: what’s in a name? Plenty it turns out, 13 March). The name I would give to the snail which just ate all 40 of the sweet pea seedlings in my cold frame you would be unlikely to print.

Robin Mills

Cerne Abbas, Dorset

Re Rod Stewart filling in his potholes (Letters, 15 March), when we lived in Herefordshire it was said that while the UK drove on the left of the road, Herefordians drove on what was left of the road.

Martin Kirk

Botesdale, Suffolk

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe released. At last, a legitimate reason for a Downing Street party.

Toby Wood

Peterborough

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rod Stewart
Person
Simon Armitage
Person
Robin
Alissa Rose

The mysterious history behind a book known as Devil's Bible

Disclaimer: This article is only for informational purposes. We are at the peak of modern technology, and by using this modern technology, we cannot write a presentation in 10 hours, but about 700 years ago, a mysterious book of 320 pages was mentioned to be written in just one night.
Anita Durairaj

The Philistines mentioned in the Bible were of European origin

Samson bound by the PhilistinesPicture by unknown author; Wikimedia Commons; Public Domain in the United States. In the Bible, the Philistines were known for being in conflict with the Israelites. They were often not described positively and even today, the word "philistine" has a negative connotation.
The Guardian

‘My mother says I am betraying Russia’: Putin’s invasion divides the generations

On day three of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Victoria Gogh realised her mother was slipping away from her. “I noticed on the phone that mum was starting to parrot the government’s narrative about this war – that this was all the fault of Nato, that Russia had no choice but to defend itself,” said Gogh, 28, a fashion consultant originally from a small town in Siberia who moved to Moscow.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Poetry#Verses#Herefordians
Rolling Stone

The Christians Who Think the Ukraine Invasion Means Jesus Is Returning to Earth

Click here to read the full article. The day after Russia started dropping missiles on Ukraine, pastor Greg Laurie took to Facebook with a message for his flock. To much of the world, current events may look like the unhinged machinations of a megalomaniacal authoritarian intent on worldwide disruption, but to Christians of a certain ilk, Laurie argued that the war could be viewed as something else entirely: a sign of the second coming of Christ. “Is there any prophetic significance to what is happening in Ukraine right now?” the heading of the post posed. “The answer is…Yes!” For millennia, end...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
The Guardian

The Guardian

198K+
Followers
58K+
Post
67M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy